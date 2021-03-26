Wynonna Earp cast talks about the dark side of things in latest behind-the-scenes clip

Season 4 of Wynonna Earp got pretty grim in its 10th episode, “Life Turned Her That Way.” A lot (and we mean A LOT) happened to a certain Purgatory resident, and we now have a bonus “Making Your Peace” behind-the-scenes clip to hear what the cast had to say about some of the revelations and transformations that take place in the latest episode.

**SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Wynonna Earp Season 4, Episode 10, “Life Turned Her That Way”**

After a wonderful intro with Varun Saranga (Jeremy) doing some Earp freestyle rapping — with Tim Rozon (Doc) doing beatbox, no less — this “Making Your Peace” gets right into the meat of the episode.

We start with Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Waverly) talking about the fight Waverly and Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) get into right at the beginning of “Life Turned Her That Way.” Provost-Chalkley explains that while Waverly is moving on to a more supported life with Nicole (Katherine Barrell), Wynonna is still lost. “We see the repercussions of [Wynonna’s] lone wolf tendencies ... that manifests itself in drinking and in not looking after herself,” Provost-Chalkley shares.

Barrell agrees with Provost-Chalkley, saying it was good that the show addressed the dark side of Wynonna’s recklessness and drinking. “I really hope this episode will open up good conversations around self-care and support systems,” she added.

Wynonna and Rachel (Martina Ortiz-Luis) spend a good amount of time together in “Life Turned Her That Way,” although the circumstances aren’t that great. Scrofano and Ortiz-Luis talk about their characters’ relationship, and how it plays out in the episode. “Rachel’s at that age where she’s like, ‘I want to grow up,’” Scrofano says, going on to say that Wynonna doesn't treat Rachel like a kid, but also doesn't want to corrupt the girl irreparably.

Wynonna also had to make a tough choice in this episode — who will she get out of Black Badge jail to help rescue Waverly? “The person who can really help find Waverly and get rid of the reapers is Cleo,” Scrofano shares. “It’s a definite Sophie’s choice but she has a plan.”

Of course, there were also those memorable scenes between Waverly and Jolene (Zoie Palmer). “It was completely bonkers,” Provost-Chalkley says. She went on to explain how Waverly's scenes with Jolene really showed how much her character has changed since she went up against Jolene in Season 3.

And then there’s the very end of the episode, where Waverly gets all dark-eyed and dark-winged and kinda scary. “I think Wynonna prefers dark angel Waverly to no Waverly,” Scrofano says at the end of the behind-the-scenes clip. “But come on, Waverly is the representation of good. To lose that…the fact that Waverly has this duty to fulfill, it just sucks.”

What duty exactly is Waverly taking on? We'll have to wait until next Friday to find out.

New episodes of Wynonna Earp premiere Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 CT on SYFY.