Wynonna Earp is finally returning to SYFY for Season 4

The wait is over: Wynonna Earp will return to SYFY for a fourth season.

Production on the popular series stalled earlier this year after IDW Entertainment— owner of the comic upon which the show is based and a co-producer on the series— ran into financial troubles. Those issues have now been resolved, and the series is heading back into active production with no major casting changes.

“SYFY has never wavered in its support of Wyonna Earp, a unique and important series with some of the most passionate fans anywhere,” the network, Earp’s co-producer and U.S. broadcaster, said in a statement. “To our Earper friends: Thank you for your patience and faith as we worked with our partners to ensure that Wynonna can get back to where it belongs… on SYFY.”

Credit: SYFY/IDW Entertainment

Adapted from the comic by Beau Smith, Wynonna Earp follows the exploits of Wyatt Earp’s great-great-granddaughter. Whereas the legendary lawman faced off against bandits and rogues in the Old West, Wynonna (played by Melanie Scrofano) finds herself locked in an epic battle against the supernatural, including the souls of the individuals her great-great grandfather brought to justice so many years before.

Co-starring Tim Rozon (Schitt’s Creek), Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Avengers: Age of Ultron), and Katherine Barrell (Working Moms), the genre mashup series took home the 2018 People’s Choice Award for Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show. Also notable for its representation of the LGBTQ+ community and ardent fan following, Wynonna Earp has been recognized by the Canadian Screen Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, Directors Guild of Canada, Writers Guild of Canada, and Alberta Film & Television Awards.

“We are absolutely thrilled that we get to make more Wynonna Earp, and are grateful to our networks and partners for working hard to ensure we can,” added showrunner and executive producer, Emily Andras. “This is an enormous testament to our passionate and fierce fans, the Earpers, who remind us every day how to fight like hell for the things you love with wit, ferocity and kindness.”

Season 4 of Wynonna Earp will begin production later this year and is expected to air on SYFY in the U.S. and on Space in Canada next summer. The co-production agreement with IDW and SEVEN24 Films also makes provisions for a fifth season.

Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Peter Emerson, Brett Burlock, Todd Berger, and Rick Jacobs are all executive-producing.