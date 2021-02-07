The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+
Zemo and Sharon Carter join The Falcon and the Winter Soldier party in new game trailer

Brian Silliman
Feb 7, 2021, 7:45 PM EST (Updated)
Another Super Bowl, another trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. We got our first glimpse of the show during last year's Super Bowl — theoretically, we should have already watched the show at this point. Thanks to delays revolving around the ongoing global pandemic, Disney+ has yet to release the new series based in the MCU, but the time has almost come. 

Anthony Mackie will return as Sam "Falcon" Wilson and Sebastian Stan will be right there next to him as Bucky "The Winter Soldier" Barnes, and their bickering will run fast and free. Joining them will be Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), who returns from his villainous turn in Captain America: Civil War

The latest tease hints at Zemo's plans: he wants all superheroes gone. He also teases his classic comic book look, which involves a purple ski mask. 

Take a look at the new trailer below, which also features the returning Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), who is still caught up with these guys. 

It seems that the noble Sam Wilson is taking his first steps towards assuming the mantle of Captain America, though the specter of Steve Rogers looms large. Literally, we should say. At one point in the trailer there's a giant image of Steve Rogers. 

The Falcon and the Winter Solder will come to Disney+ for fighting, fun, and mouthing off on March 19, 2021. 

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier poster

