Universal Studios Hollywood's Holiday Plans at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

It's never to early to start planning how to get your most festive self ready for the end of year holidays. Universal Studios Hollywood is getting their lights, trees and faux snow prepped to transform the SoCal theme park into a winter wonderland with their much-loved Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Grinchmas events to the park from November 24, 2023, and running daily through Monday, January 1, 2024.

The themed areas are all part of a guest's general admission ticket and will feature live shows, seasonal food and drink, and new merchandise that might tick some gifts off your list for friends and family.

Grinchmas 2023 at Universal Studios

Universal Studios Hollywood unwraps spectacular holiday entertainment with the return of “Grinchmas". Photo: Universal Studios

In the Upper Lot of Universal Studios, the Grinchmas celebrations will run daily around the 65-foot-tall Grinchmas tree, adorned with hundreds of ornaments and thousands of LED lights in Universal Plaza. New this season is a daytime performance featuring the Who-Bee Doo-Wops group, Who-ville’s latest musical sensation rocking out to hip-swinging, bell-ringing holiday classics.

Then as day turns into night, the tree will have a nightly tree lighting ceremony and snowfall flurry. Inside the Plaza, guests can take pictures with the Grinch and his faithful dog, Max, while spending time with Cindy-Lou Who as she leads daily story time for young guests looking to learn How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Guests can send postcard messages at the Who-ville post office, or craft paper ornaments to adorn the Grinchmas tree or to take home as a holiday souvenir.

There will be food, drink and merchandise stands throughout the Plaza, with more merch in the Universal Studios Store.

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter 2023

Universal Studios Hollywood unwraps spectacular holiday entertainment with the return of “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter”. Photo: Universal Studios

The village of Hogsmeade will be transformed again into a Christmas paradise with shimmering lights, decorative garlands and festive wreaths. Beginning at dusk each night, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle show will dazzle with holiday imagery wrapping Hogwarts in a light projection show timed to music from the Harry Potter films.

There will also be live a cappella performances from the Frog Choir, Hot Butterbeer available at the carts or Three Broomsticks, as well as the traditional holiday feast options. New merchandise from for all of the Hogwarts houses will also be available.

Universal Citywalk restaurants and vendors will also have special holiday-themed foods, drinks and events for visitors.

Check out ticket prices and more details at Universal Studios Hollywood.