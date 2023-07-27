Fast X: Alan Ritchson Says Aimes Represents "Duality of Man" in Sneak Peek at Home Release

According to director Louis Leterrier, Fast Saga newcomer Alan Ritchson was hungry to prove himself on the set of Fast X.

"Alan was there every day, working so hard, being the best friend that we all needed, and coming from unit to unit; working on weekends and just being absolutely incredible," the director says in a behind-the-scenes clip taken from the movie's upcoming home release.

The Reacher star plays the character of Aimes (a role originally meant for Keanu Reeves), acting director of the clandestine spy Agency overseen by Kurt Russell's Mr. Nobody in previous installments. He ultimately spearheads the global manhunt for Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his team after Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) frames our favorite fast-paced heroes for a massive detonation in Rome.

"Aimes is disarmingly unflappable," Ritchson explains. "He’s got that down home charm while duplicitous under the surface that we get a sense of pretty quickly. He explores the duality of man. You don’t know if he’s a good guy or a bad guy."

As Leterrier points out, the world of Fast & Furious is never clear-cut from a moral standpoint. Its characters always operate in "shades of gray," which allowed for an exciting blockbuster dynamic between Aimes and Dom.

“He’s the wall that Dom is heading towards, literally and figuratively," Leterrier continued. "I mean, Alan Ritchson is a massive person. So the idea of having these two colliding trains heading towards each other, about to collide, is actually another antagonist that I got to play with."

Fast X arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Tuesday, Aug. 8. The film is currently available to rent and/or purchase on digital platforms like Vudu and Apple TV without any of the bonus features found on the physical media. Be sure to check back with us for regular updates on the movie's eventual Peacock debut.

Fast 11 (aka Fast X: Part II) is scheduled to premiere in April 2025, which means we can probably expect the upcoming Hobbs spinoff to debut sometime within the next year-and-a-half. A writer and director have yet to be announced.

