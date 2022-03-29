Here's every 'Star Wars' show coming to Disney+

The future of the galaxy far, far away is on the small screen.

That galaxy far, far away that started on the silver screen is coming closer and closer to dominating your TVs.

Following the conclusion of the sequel trilogy directed by J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson, the Star Wars franchise has set its targeting computer to the world of streaming. Of course, the property's blockbuster presence isn't going anywhere with a pair of confirmed movies from filmmakers Taika Waititi and Patty Jenkins. But the debut of The Mandalorian on Disney+ really changed everything.

The overwhelming fan support of bounty hunter Din Djarin and the adorable "Baby Yoda" (real name: Grogu) proved there was a voracious appetite for long-form storytelling within this beloved mythos. Jon Favreau's risky experiment also confirmed new Star Wars stories don't have to center around the legacy characters to be successful with audiences.

In a way, Lucasfilm is taking a page out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe playbook with a slew of standalone endeavors that will eventually culminate in an epic crossover event in the vein of the Avengers films. There's already been significant overlap between Mando and The Book of Boba Fett (it's unclear if the latter, which was a spinoff of the former, will receive a second batch of episodes).

Lucasfilm is also taking advantage of animation with the bold anime-inspired anthology, Visions. The galaxy and its collection of stars have never seemed brighter. Enough yapping from us, though: here's a nifty guide to all the Star Wars content coming to Disney+ in the near future...

1. Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) in Lucasfilm's OBI-WAN KENOBI, exclusively on Disney+. Photo: © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

The only entry on this list with an actual premiere date (Wednesday, May 25), Obi-Wan Kenobi fulfills a longtime fan desire to catch up with Ewan McGregor's exiled Jedi Knight after the fall of the Jedi Order. Set a decade after the events of Episode III, the show (written by Army of the Dead's Joby Harold) picks up on Tatooine where Obi-Wan watches over a young Luke Skywalker.

His quiet existence among the dunes is suddenly interrupted by the Inquisitors, Force-sensitive operatives of the Empire tasked with weeding out the last-remaining Jedi scattered throughout the galaxy. In addition to McGregor, Hayden Christensen (Anakin/Skywalker/Darth Vader), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Aunt Beru) reprise their characters from the prequel films.

Rupert Friend (The Death of Stalin), Moses Ingram (The Queen's Gambit), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Sung Kang (F9), Simone Kessell (Terra Nova), and Benny Safdie (Licorice Pizza). Friend, Ingram, and Kang play three Inquisitor members — the Grand Inquisitor, Reva, and the Fifth Brother — respectively.

The Mandalorian vet Deborah Chow directed all six episodes of what will most likely be a miniseries, though Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy isn't ruling out a continuation just yet. McGregor, Harold, Kennedy, and Chow are executive producers alongside Michelle Rejwan.

2. Ahsoka Tano

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+

Not much is known about this live-action spinoff of The Mandalorian, except that it'll star Rosario Dawson as Anakin Skywalker's former student who turned her back on the Jedi Order.

Since it was first announced in December 2020 during a packed Disney presentation put on for investors, the project has cast Hayden Christensen (back as Darth Vader), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren, a character first introduced in Rebels), and Mary Elizabeth Winstead (her role is still TBD). Plot details are non-existent right now, fans have speculated that the plot will revolve around Ahsoka attempting to track down Imperial war criminal, Grand Admiral Thrawn (rumored to be played by Ray Stevenson).

Odds are also good we'll get a cameo appearance from Din Djarin, given the bounty hunter's various interactions with Ahsoka in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. "Man, fingers crossed," Pedro Pascal told ComicBook.com in 2020. He emphasized that while he didn't know anything for certain, his character "has to be" in the spinoffs. "How could he not, ya know?" the actor continued. "This is something that's so bigger than all of us… and we're all a passenger to it in a great way. I find out as it is decided and shared."

3. The Acolyte

Credit: Credit: Mike Coppola/WireImage & Lucasfilm

First announced in April of 2020, The Acolyte is said to be a female-led series that takes place during the waning days of the High Republic era. Leslye Headland, co-creator and executive producer of Netflix's Russian Doll, is steering the creative ship for this one.

“I would say it’s in a pocket of the universe and a pocket of the timeline that we don’t know much about,” she said in an interview conducted not long after the news broke. “That’s what I can say.”

Speaking with TheWrap last summer, the writer explained The Acolyte's connection to Episode I: The Phantom Menace: "I actually was very intrigued by why George Lucas had started us at that particular point. I kind of wondered ... 'What happened to lead up to this?' ... ‘How did we get here? And why are the Jedi like this? When they are in power, why are they acting this way and how is it that they’re not having the reaction that you would think they would to Anakin’s presence and what Qui-Gon Jinn is saying about how passionately he feels about training him and bringing him into the fold?'"

She went on to tease that the story will provide an answer for how the Jedi allowed themselves to be duped by Palpatine. "It’s like, even the discovery of Darth Maul is kind of met with this like, ‘Hm, interesting’ kind of feeling. So I just think for me, my brain has always buzzed around that area and wondered what’s going on here — or what has been going on here.”

4. Andor

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

A prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Andor follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) during his days as a spy for the Rebel Alliance. It couldn't really take place after Rogue One because...well, you know why. Back at the character's side is the re-programmed (and incredibly sassy) Imperial droid, K-2SO (Alan Tudyk).

Despite being in active development since 2018, Andor has yet to release any substantial footage. In addition to Cassian and K-2SO, other returning characters are Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) and Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker). Stellan Skarsgård (Dune), Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter), Denise Gough (The Kid Who Would Be King), Adria Arjona (Good Omens), Kyle Soller (Brexit: The Uncivil War), and Robert Emms (His Dark Materials) have all been cast in undisclosed roles, but Skarsgård may have let slip that a second season has already been ordered.

Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote the screenplay for Rogue One, serves as showrunner and executive producer. He was also slated to direct, but had to bow out of that particular role due to COVID-related travel restrictions. Black Mirror director Toby Haynes was tapped to take Gilroy's place behind the camera.

5. Lando Calrissian miniseries

Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian (L) and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian (R) Photo: Lucasfilm

There have been no updates on the Lando-centric “event series” since it was first confirmed by the official Star Wars Twitter account on Dec. 10, 2020. Justin Simien, who is currently locked in to direct a film adaptation of Disney's famous Haunted Mansion ride, was said to be in the early stages of developing the project, which may not even be happening anymore. Right now, however, it's also unclear if the narrative is set to follow a young Lando (Solo's Donald Glover) or a fully-grown Lando (Billy Dee Williams).

6. Star Wars: A Droid Story

Credit: Lucasfilm

Not much is known about A Droid Story, which will be an animated adventure fronted by — who else? — R2-D2 and C-3PO. Since Anthony Daniels never intends to retire from voicing the uptight protocol droid, it's very likely he'll be back for this project.

The official description is as follows:

As Lucasfilm continues to develop new stories, the intersection of animation and visual effects offers new opportunities to explore. Lucasfilm Animation will be teaming up with Lucasfilm’s visual effects team, Industrial Light & Magic, to develop a special Star Wars adventure for Disney+, A Droid Story. This epic journey will introduce us to a new hero, guided by legendary duo R2-D2 and C-3PO.

7. The Bad Batch Season 2

Credit: The Walt Disney Studios

A spinoff of The Clone Wars cartoon, The Bad Batch was renewed for a second season last summer. The intention was to start releasing new episodes sometime this year. While recent issues of the Star Wars Insider magazine allegedly had Season 2 listed for a spring debut, the show's return was purportedly designated as "Coming Soon" in a supposed snapshot from the latest issue that was said to have leaked online earlier this month.

“Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+,” Michael Paull, President of Disney+ and ESPN+, said when news of Season 2 broke. “As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can’t wait for the second season of this fan-favorite animated series.”

"The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney+ and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch," added creator/executive producer Dave Filoni.

8. The Mandalorian Season 3

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

Lucasfilm was reportedly waiting to begin production on Season 3 until The Book of Boba Fett had concluded. Whether that's true or not, photography on the the show's third outing began in October 2021, making it likely that we'll see new episodes at the end of this year or at the very start of 2023. Production was reportedly shut down in January when a crew member allegedly tested positive for COVID-19. Also, Back to the Future icon Christopher Lloyd was cast in an undisclosed role.

Thanks to The Book of Boba Fett finale, we know that Din Djarin is headed for Mandalore, where Din must purify himself after breaking Mandalorian code by removing his helmet. Grogu was briefly under the tutelage of a young Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), but decided not to pursue the life of a Jedi, which would have forced him to sever all ties with Djarin.

Long story less long: We can't wait for these two to return.