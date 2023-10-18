Inside Chucky Season 3's Bloody Amityville Horror House Homage

It turns out that the White House is not the only famous house where Chucky’s gone on a bloody rampage this season. The third episode of Chucky Season 3, “Jennifer’s Body,” flashes back to reveal what happened after Season 2 ended, finally explaining how and why Chucky is in the White House. Turns out, he needs to stop himself from aging by performing voodoo murders in an evil house.

How to Watch Watch new episodes of Chucky Wednesdays on SYFY and next day on Peacock.

The White House is his second attempt after a killing spree at one of the most famous haunted houses — but the home from The Amityville Horror wasn’t enough.

Chucky (Brad Douriff), with Caroline (Carina London Battrick) still in his thrall, finds the famed Amittyville Dutch Colonial house where he hacks several people to bits in hopes of reversing his aging. (The Dutch, apparently, are evil.) That meant that Chucky production designer John Dondertman had to find a house that looked enough like the iconic home located at 112 Ocean Avenue in Amityville, New York.

“Amazingly we found a pretty good match to one side of that building. It had the same eyebrow windows,” Dondertman told SYFY WIRE.

RELATED: The True Story of The Amityville Horror

However, Chucky’s murders inside the house — the aftermath of which we see is quite bloody — were not actually filmed in the real lookalike Dondertman and his team found.

“That’s a big gore scene,” he said. “At one point there was a thought about doing it on location, although clearly you cannot go into someone’s beautiful home and spray the ceilings and walls with blood.

“So, I built the interior,” he explained. “We made it pretty similar. There are several Amityville Horror movies, but we used the ‘79 version as a reference. We based the geography on that.”

RELATED: Chucky's Season 3 White House Setting Is "More The Shining Than The West Wing"

Given that Chucky has now killed in the Amityville Horror house, and that Dondertman told SYFY WIRE that the show’s version of the White House is heavily inspired by the Overlook Hotel from The Shining, it makes you wonder which famous cinema haunted house Chucky might visit next. Dondertman’s personal pick? A cabin in the woods, straight out of The Evil Dead.

“That would be kind of fun. Like, firehoses of blood,” he mused. “I don’t know how that works with a Chucky story, but definitely would be a lot of fun.”

Given how gory Chucky is, if the killer doll ever does visit an Evil Dead-style cabin in the woods, it seems pretty safe to assume that Don Mancini and the writers will figure out a way to make “firehoses of blood” work.

New episodes of Chucky Season 3 air on SYFY and USA Network at 9 p.m. ET/PT, streaming the next day on Peacock, followed by new episodes of SurrealEstate at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.