Chucky Actor Revealed What Went Into That Big [SPOILER] Impression

Doing an impression of Chucky is one thing. But stopping doing an impression of the killer doll is another.

Season 3 of Chucky ended with a possession. That’s actually pretty normal for Chucky, as the iconic killer doll uses Voodoo magic to move his soul into various Good Guy dolls or even human victims in the Child’s Play movies and three seasons of the SYFY TV series. What was unexpected is who Chucky is possessing — and that Chucky kind of possessed the actor in real life, too. (Well, at least his voice).

How to Watch Watch new episodes of Chucky Wednesdays at 10/9c on SYFY. Stream from the beginning on Peacock.

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for the Chucky Season 3 finale.

Season 3 of Chucky ended with Chucky (Brad Dourif) finally succumbing to the deadliest killer of all: Old age. However, since you can't keep a Good Guy down he becomes a ghost at the White House. Jake (Zackary Arthur) goes to the spirit realm in a bid to convince Chucky’s good side to sacrifice himself only to discover his good side doesn't really exist. It was a trick. Chucky possessed Jake, who promptly kills someone and puts his friends, Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) in the biggest danger they've faced yet.

MORE ON CHUCKY:

Brad Dourif Reveals the One Surprising Thing That Guides His Chucky Performance

The Chucky Cast Marvel at Working With Brad Dourif for the First Time: "Just Genius"

Annabelle, Chucky, and Talky Tina: Why Are Dolls, Like, So Creepy?

Is that Zackary Arthur's Real Voice Doing Chucky?

Timmy Nash (Kaleb Horn) and Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) appear on Chucky Season 3 Episode 8 “Final Destination” . Photo: SYFY

It’s a heck of a cliffhanger to end the season, but it was also interesting to see actor Zackary Arthur put on his best Chucky impression. Seriously, he had us wondering if it was really his voice or if some digital manipulation was at play (it wasn't). That is in fact Arthur just doing a dynamite impression of the character Brad Dourif made so famous.

How did Zackary Arthur Prepare his Chucky Impression

Devon Evans (Björgvin Arnarson), Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), and Lexy Cross (Alyvia Alyn Lind) appear on Chucky Season 3 Episode 8 “Final Destination” . Photo: SYFY

SYFY WIRE spoke to the stars of the show and they revealed that Chucky’s possession didn’t stop once the cameras weren’t rolling. To make the scene happen, Arthur needed to act like Chucky, which meant doing an impression of Dourif’s iconic voice and mannerisms.

“I was lucky enough to be able to sit in on some of the recordings that Brad Dourif was doing for the show,” Arthur revealed. “There were moments where me and Brad Dourif were just screaming at each other in the Chucky voice.”

Doing the voice was one thing. Stopping doing the voice was another.

Related

“I definitely had to sort of re-learn how to voice myself because Chucky’s very nasally and I don’t really talk that way, usually,” he said.

“He actually had the Austin Butler effect where he was talking like Chucky for weeks after, where the filming,” added Lind, referencing how Butler reportedly had trouble reverting back to his normal voice after portraying Elvis Presley for so long during the making of the 2022 film Elvis.

Lind went on to claim that her co-star had to “go to therapy” and “get an exorcism” to get back to speaking in his own voice. Presumably, she was joking, but when dealing with Chucky, an exorcism never seems that far outside of the realm of possibility.

Catch up on past episodes of Chucky on Peacock.