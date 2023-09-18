Chucky Season 3 Trailer Tips Its Hat to This Instantly Iconic SNL Sketch

Sarah Sherman is going from playing Chucky on SNL to being one of his victims (probably) in the new season.

It shouldn’t be surprising that Chucky, who hails from a franchise called Child’s Play, likes to be playful when it comes to cameos and stunt-casting. Devon Sawa is playing a fourth, entirely different character in the upcoming third season of the SYFY and USA Network series, and actress Jennifer Tilly played herself and her Chucky character last season. So it makes perfect sense that the Saturday Night Live Season 48 cast member Sarah Sherman who played the killer doll in a memorable sketch last year would make a cameo.

But, this time it appears Sarah Sherman could be one of Chucky’s victims, rather than an HR nightmare.

Sherman, a comedian and actress known for her off-kilter gross-out humor, joined the cast of SNL for the 47th season. It was in April 2022, during that season, when she played Chucky during a sketch where the doll was an employee at a corporate office. When three of Chucky’s coworkers (played by Melissa Villaseñor, Ego Nwodim, and Chloe Fineman) are caught badmouthing Chucky, Sherman’s demented homage to the horror icon does what Chucky does best: He starts slashing. Not even the understanding boss, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, can deescalate things.

Sarah Sherman as Chucky during the Chucky sketch on Saturday Night Live on April 9, 2022. Photo: NBCUniversal

In the trailer for Season 3 of the hit series, which premieres on October 4, Sherman can be seen at the 1:30 mark as a costumed woman who is screaming — presumably because Chucky is doing something horrible at a Halloween party at the White House. (Oh, yeah, the premise of Season 3 is that Chucky has become the president of the United States’ son’s favorite doll. Not ideal!)

Sherman is not the only SNL star in Chucky. Kenan Thompson appears in the new season as well as a cab driver who gives Chucky a ride. Whether or not he makes it ... that's yet to be seen.

