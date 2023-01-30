Vin Diesel teases 'Fast X' Super Bowl trailer with sneak peek of Jason Momoa's mystery villain

The penultimate chapter in the high-octane Fast Saga arrives on the big screen Friday, May 19.

Fast & Furious fans can get their first look (sort of) at Jason Momoa as the mysterious villain at the heart of this summer's Fast X.

Posting on Instagram over the weekend, franchise captain Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto) shared an image of himself fist-bumping a bloody-mouthed Momoa. In addition, the actor/producer seemingly confirm that the official trailer for the penultimate chapter in the high-octane Fast Saga will bow during the Super Bowl.

"Two weeks away from the Fast X trailer launch!!!!" he wrote. "Blessed to be a part of a saga that encourages such great work from the many amazing artists that have made this the world’s saga! A still from set after an intense week-long scene with my brother."

During an interview last spring, Momoa voiced his excitement over getting to play an antagonist for once. “I get to play the bad guy, which I haven’t gotten to do for a while,” he said. “I’m gonna [be] the bad boy — the very flamboyant bad boy.”

Plot details for the upcoming blockbuster are currently under wraps, though we do know that the cast is packed to the gills with new and returning talent including Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Chris "Ludacris" Bridges (Tej Parker), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Sung Kang (Han Lue), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Charlize Theron (Cipher), Scott Eastwood (Little Nobody), John Cena (Jakob Toretto), Helen Mirren (Magdalene Shaw), Michael Rooker (Buddy), Rita Moreno (playing mother to Dom, Mia, and Jakob), Brie Larson (TBD), Daniela Melchior (TBD), Alan Ritchson (TBD), and Leo Abelo Perry (playing Dom's son, Brian Marcos Toretto).

Transporter and The Incredible Hulk director Louis Letterier is helming the tenth chapter, working off a screenplay from Dan Mazeau and longtime Fast Saga veteran, Justin Lin (the latter is also serving as a producer).

Fast X zooms onto the big screen Friday, May 19 by way of Universal Pictures. Super Bowl LVII — which will be played between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs — is scheduled to take place Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Click here for more info.

Do you feel the need...the need for speed? The Fast and the Furious, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, and Furious 7 are currently streaming on Peacock alongside other Vin Diesel blockbusters like Pitch Black and xXx.