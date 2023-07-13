Universal Studios Hollywood Announces New Fast & Furious Rollercoaster

Get ready for a Family experience like no other. That's right, it's time for a Fast & Furious rollercoaster.

Universal Destinations and Experiences announced earlier this month that the Fast family will come to Universal Studios Hollywood in the form of an all-new rollercoaster experience, set to begin construction at the park very soon.

What is the Fast & Furious roller coaster? We don't know much yet about the features and thrills coming with this new ride, but Universal Studios Hollywood promises a "state-of-the-art ride system uniquely created to engulf guests within the dynamic Fast & Furious universe."

In other words, it'll be a little like living in your own Fast & Furious adventure, only you won't actually have to worry about parachuting a car out of a plane or trying to outrace a nuclear submarine across a sheet of ice.

The coaster is the latest in an ever-growing line of new attractions coming to the Universal Studios Hollywood park, including new features added for Jurassic Park's 30th anniversary this year, a ride inspired by The Secret Life of Pets and, of course, the just-launched Super Nintendo World, a brand-new section of the park designed to immerse visitors in all things Nintendo, from Super Mario Bros. to Donkey Kong. Now, after previously launching the Fast & Furious: Supercharged attraction in both Hollywood and Florida, Universal is upping their Fast & Furious game in the parks department.

And of course, we're not done with the Fast experiences on the big-screen either. The latest entry in the massive action franchise, Fast X, hit theaters earlier this year and set up an ambitious endgame for the Toretto family story. That endgame will run through at least one more film, Fast & Furious 11, but it could expand to two follow-up movies over the course of the next several years. But even that's not the end of the line for these films. Having recently returned to the franchise as Luke Hobbs, Dwayne Johnson is set to get yet another Fast spinoff film soon, and there are still rumblings of another spinoff centered on the female heroes of the series.

For now, though, get excited about the rollercoaster. It doesn't yet have an opening date, but we'll keep you posted as soon as we hear more.

Fast X is now available to rent or own at home.