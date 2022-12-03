Head to supes university in first bloody trailer for ‘The Boys’ spinoff series ‘Gen V’

We finally have a peek at the long-awaited spinoff to The Boys.

We’ve heard about it for over a year, and Prime Video has finally issued us a student ID to get a peek at the long-awaited The Boys spinoff series Gen V. As expected it looks wild.

The series aims to expand the world of The Boys by telling the stories of college-aged students at Godolkin University, which is essentially a college designed for young supes. Think Professor Xavier’s school from X-Men, just with a whole lot more blood, weirdness and murder going on. The footage from the first trailer looks right in line with what you’d expect from something within The Boys universe, with plenty of weird superpowers and bloody violence.

It also looks just plain weird, in all the good ways.

Check out the trailer below:

The series stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert and Jason Ritter. But there are also some familiar faces sprinkled in from the mainline series, with guest appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie and P.J. Byrne reprising their The Boys roles to create some connective tissue between the two shows.

The past few seasons of The Boys have laid a lot of the groundwork needed to set up a spinoff, and there seem to be plenty of weird and compelling stories to dig into within this world. The real question, though, is who is going to hold these college kids to account while Butcher, Hughie and the gang are busy taking care of the A-listers? We can’t wait to find out.

Gen V is slated to premiere at some point in 2023. Best guess? It’ll drop in the early-to-mid part of the year while we wait for the next season of The Boys.

