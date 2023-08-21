Gal Gadot Sounds Off on Her Shocking Fast X Return: 'I Didn't See a Body'

Like stubbing your toe or getting caught in a rainstorm, death is a mere inconvenience in the Fast & Furious universe.

Let's face it: Death no longer holds almost no meaning in the Fast Saga. If a character "perishes" onscreen in one movie, the odds are very high that they'll turn up in a later installment, good as new. Some might refer to this as a cheap cop-out of emotionally manipulative storytelling, but we find it an endearing part of a franchise that cast reality aside a long time ago in favor of sheer blockbuster insanity.

Fast X proved just how far the series has removed itself from the natural laws of the universe by revealing that Gal Gadot's Gisele Yashar — a character who seemingly gave up her own life for Han's (Sung Kang) in Fast & Furious 6 a decade ago — has actually been alive this whole time. She turns up in the final moments of the tenth chapter, unexpectedly popping out of an Antarctic submarine in full view of Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Cipher (Charlize Theron).

Gal Gadot on her surprise return in Fast X

While replying to fans on the internet for a recent GQ video (filmed before the SAG-AFTRA strike took effect last month), Gadot sounded off on Gisele's miraculous survival. According to her logic, we didn't actually see any mangled remains.

"Did you see a body?" she asked, stone-faced, in response to a Redditor who wondered how Gisele could possibly survive being chopped up by the propellers of an airplane. "I didn’t see a body. Did you?"

Gal Gadot in Fast & Furious (2009) Photo: Fast & Furious (6/10) Movie CLIP - 20% Angel, 80% Devil (2009) HD/Movieclips YouTube

Gadot also appeared on Hot Ones, and while she didn't touch on Gisele's return, she did talk about one of the wildest stunts she ever witnessed while part of the Fast mythos.

"We were filming in one of the Canary Islands and they shut the roads there," she recalled. "They literally set a huge truck and a bunch of very expensive cars on fire during the day. It was just like you do with a matchbox. Fast & Furious, every set piece that they have with the cars, trains, rockets, airplanes — all these different vehicles — are insane. It's crazy."

What's next for the Fast & Furious franchise?

Louis Leterrier will return to direct Fast 11 (aka Fast X: Part Two), which is currently scheduled to hit cinemas on April 4, 2025, though it could end up delayed by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Christina Hodson (The Flash) and Oren Uziel (The Cloverfield Paradox) have been tapped to write the screenplay.

A Luke Hobbs-centric movie meant to bridge the narrative gap between Parts One and Two was confirmed by Dwayne Johnson not long after Fast X opened, which makes sense, considering his surprise return at the end of the film. A writer, director, and release date have yet to be announced for the adventure, which marks the second solo outing for the fan favorite character.

Several other spinoffs are in the works, but won't hit the track until the main story has concluded.

Relive a small part of the Fast Saga on Peacock with Furious 7 (2015). Fast X officially joins the streaming service Friday, September 15. You can also pick up the tenth chapter (featuring a slew of bonus materials) on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital.