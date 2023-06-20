Gal Gadot Explains Her Fast X Return: "It's Very Exciting"

Gal Gadot's Gisele Yashar is back, and the actress has some thoughts on what the Fast Saga role has meant to her career.

One of the most surprising stars to return to the Fast Saga got as candid about their recent appearance in Fast X as possible while still maintaining the shroud of secrecy around the upcoming eleventh installment in the popular action franchise.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re likely aware that Fast X featured two major cameos by stars whose characters fans thought were either dead or dead to the franchise. While The Rock's return was amazing, perhaps the more surprising cameo was Gal Gadot’s Gisele Yashar, who viewers saw seemingly perish during an exciting runway chase scene at the conclusion of Fast & Furious 6. However, in the final moments of the latest movie, she emerged alive and well from a submarine under the ice of the Arctic to rescue Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Cipher (Charlize Theron).

RELATED: The Ending of Fast X Explained

As for how her character survived and why she stayed out of the fray for the past four movies, fans will have to wait until the next movie to get their answers. Gadot and the rest of the people involved are currently sworn to secrecy, however, the actress did briefly open up about her return to the Fast franchise during a recent interview with TotalFilm.

"Wow. I wish I could say something. If I'm going to say something to you, somebody is going to jump into my room and tie my mouth," the actress joked.

Gadot, whose post-Fast career took her to DC playing Wonder Woman, made sure to note that she credits the franchise with her big break in Hollywood. She said that plus the immense popularity of the movies made it a no-brainer for her to return when asked.

“But Fast was the first feature I'd ever done as an actress. They were the ones to give me my first opportunity, my first break in Hollywood. And I'm forever grateful for that. And they're a community. They're like family. We still keep in touch,” she said. “They have a special place in my heart and it's very exciting."

Related

Gadot added: "I think that the Fast Saga... they manage to create a huge, incredible, loyal fanbase like no one else. I've seen it nowhere [else], you know? And my love to them, and the love from the fans, and my love to the fans, it just felt right this time. And it's very exciting."

So, while the mystery behind the actress’ return to the movies is no longer a mystery, her character’s return certainly still is. Fortunately, all questions will more than likely be answered when the Saga continues. Franchise patriarch Vin Diesel recently revealed the second half of the story that kicked off with Fast X will come to a conclusion April 4, 2025, when the yet untitled eleventh movie drives into theaters with (presumably) NOS-fueled explosions at its back.

Fast X is still in theaters and now available on VOD. The Fast and the Furious is now streaming on Peacock alongside Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Furious 7, and F9.