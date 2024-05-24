These Are the Haunted Houses Coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2024 In Orlando

The Bride of Frankenstein is seen during the opening night of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California on Sept. 7, 2023.

Halloween aficionados have been beside themselves with glee knowing the scary season starts early this year at Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights. As announced in April, the theme park is giving the scares and screams some extra runway by opening the annual event on August 30.

Universal Studios Orlando promises "10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses inspired by cinematic greats and eerie original stories...and five scare zones filled with hundreds of menacing creatures who will reign the streets of Universal Studios Florida."

As always at HHN Orlando, several of their scare houses are bespoke ideas and original concepts that don't have anything to do with existing horror IP. That's right, they're purely original scares! They're just based around some of the most revered horror tropes with a standard HHN twist.

Below, NBC Insider will update the rundown of what's been announced for the 2024 season, so check back for new houses!

Slaughter Sinema 2

Universal Orlando Presents: Halloween Horror Nights Slaughter Sinema 2. Photo: Universal Orlando

Clearly a sequel to the HHN house Slaughter Sinema introduced at Halloween Horror Nights 28, Slaughter Sinema 2 is likely to best that original concept with new stakes and scares. Here's hoping this horror sequel will also be set in a drive-in movie theater, which is the perfect place to see any horror film. This one has a lot of creative promise with a new gallery of faux horror films and classic B-movies throughout the house, which means plenty of repeat factor because you'll likely miss a lot running from the threats inside.

Goblin's Feast

Universal Orlando Presents: Halloween Horror Nights Goblin Feast. Photo: Universal Orlando

For those who love a bit of fantasy cosplay and immersive adventure, HHN's Goblin Feast house sounds like Shrek's nightmares come true. Taking guests off the typical horror beaten path, HHN teased the concept as such: "Welcome to the Goblin’s Feast Tavern and visit the goblin village where a lavish feast is being prepared for goblins, orcs, hobgoblins and witches. And you’re the main course." In other words, don't come with an appetite and make sure your laces are tied because YOU are on the menu.

Major Sweets Candy Factory

Universal Orlando Presents: Halloween Horror Nights Major sweets Candy Factory. Photo: Universal Orlando

We all know what happens when a candy-themed activation goes wrong, and this house is an inspired idea riffing on the dark side of a candy maker with the intention of scaring the kids silly. Per HHN, the theme of this house is: "You’ve been invited to chaperone a field trip to a candy factory. The deadly delicious treats turn the kids into sugar-fueled fiends." Watch out for the most frightening sugar rushes of your life!

The Museum: Deadly Exhibits

Universal Orlando Presents The Museum: Deadly Exhibit Photo: Universal Orlando

Who wouldn't want to see what's inside the cabinet of Dr. Caligari? Or, catch a peep at the experiments of Dr. Jekyll? The HHN house seems to be alluding to a repository of everything dank and bizarre in the new folklore museum exhibit, The Rotting Stone. HHN teases the threat as, "an evil escapes from within, destroying everything in its path."

To find out all of the Halloween Horror Nights event dates or to buy tickets, check out the website.