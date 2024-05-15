This Teaser for Halloween Horror Nights 2024 Will Leave You Terrified - What Are Your Theories?

Even though it’s spring, Universal Studios Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights is getting the scares started early with a delightful teaser trailer that’s as terrifying as it is tantalizing.

All week, the official Halloween Horror Nights account on X (formerly Twitter) has been teasing something wicked underneath the park in Orlando with videos of people hearing disturbing noises coming out of a sewer grate and someone investigating.

On Tuesday, the account released a teaser for the 2024 Halloween Horror Nights that shows a maintenance worker cleaning up the streets of the park after hours when he too hears the noises. The camera then takes us underneath the park to a series of tunnels where something inhuman and decidedly creepy is making its way out of a very wet and slimy cocoon. What is it? What does it mean for HHN in 2024? Sadly, those details have not yet been revealed.

the gate has been opened https://t.co/bWtiyceSin pic.twitter.com/o3MmhIaiQd — Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) May 14, 2024

What we do have to keep us up at night is the chilling caption left by the official Halloween Horror Nights account that simply reads: “The gate has been opened.” — What?!

The teaser is the first in what is sure to be a long string of spooky vibes coming in 2024 following the announcement that Universal Studios Orlando will kick off the Halloween season earlier than ever with this year's horror takeover of the park happening between August 30 and running through November 3.

While the teaser is light on any details, Universal Studios Orlando has previously promised: “10 all-new movie-quality haunted houses inspired by cinematic greats and eerie original stories...and five scare zones filled with hundreds of menacing creatures who will reign the streets of Universal Studios Florida."

If the above teaser is any indication, horror fans won’t want to miss a second of the action taking place this season when Orlando becomes the number one home of horror attractions for movie buffs around the world. Do you dare step through whatever gate has been opened?

To find out all of the Halloween Horror Nights event dates or to buy tickets, check out the website.