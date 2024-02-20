Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle's been quite the busy bee (er, alien) since he landed on television sets two years ago.

Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle (or at least the socially awkward alien pretending to be Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle, brilliantly played by Alan Tudyk) has been quite the busy bee since he landed on our planet — and television screens — two years ago by way of SYFY's Resident Alien (catch new episodes Wednesdays at 10/9c on SYFY and USA Network, and next day on Peacock). Based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name by written by Peter Hogan and drawn by Steve Parkhouse, the critically-acclaimed show centers around an extraterrestrial visitor tasked with destroying all life on Earth.

What he didn't plan on, however, was learning to love humanity... well, some humans, anyway (shoutout Asta Twelvetrees). Fortunately for the rest of us, Harry decides to abandon his mission to bring about the apocalypse and even joins forces with the government, willingly teaming up with the person (Linda Hamilton's General McCallister) who wanted to capture and study him, to help prevent a different plot to destroy humanity.

“What we try to do this year is really start moving in the walls and crunching down the alien threat on everyone by design,” creator, showrunner, and executive producer Chris Sheridan told TV Insider of the series' current third season. "The first couple of seasons were some alien stuff with a lot of character development, but we’re really ratcheting it up in Season 3. There’s more alien threat and there’s higher stakes. And Harry is, as always, in the middle of all of it while also trying to deal with his own emotional stuff."

Harry Vanderspeigle (Alan Tudyk) and General Eleanor Wright (Linda Hamilton) appear in Resident Alien Season 3 Episode 1 “Lone Wolf”. Photo: SYFY

How Many Seasons of Resident Alien Are There? As of this writing, there are two complete seasons of Resident Alien — both of which can be found on Peacock. The show's third season is ongoing right now, airing new episodes on SYFY and streaming exclusively on Peacock. The adaptation currently holds a near-perfect score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

How to Watch Resident Alien?

Seasons 1-2 of Resident Alien are now streaming on Peacock alongside the Season 3 premiere. The NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($5.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!

The show is currently in the midst of its third season, which officially kicked off last week. New episodes air on Wednesdays at 10/9c on SYFY, and next day on Peacock.

