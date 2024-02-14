Jacob Batalon & Co. return for more bloodsucking hijinks Wednesday, May 8 at 10 p.m. ET.

The War with Angels Is On! SYFY's Reginald the Vampire Officially Returns for Season 2 in May

It's official: Jacob Batalon's Reginald Andres will return for more bloodsucking hijinks this spring!

SYFY announced today that Season 2 of Reginald the Vampire is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, May 8 at 10 p.m. ET. The debut season was cable's No. 2 scripted program in both total viewers and the 18-49 demographic.

What Is Reginald the Vampire About?

Reginald the Vampire Season 1, Episode 9: "No One Dies for Failing the SATs." Photo: James Dittiger/SYFY

Based on Johnny B. Truant's series of Fat Vampire novels, Reginald the Vampire centers around Reginald Andres, a nocturnal member of the undead who doesn't fit the usual stereotype of the "sexy vampire."

Despite his status as an outsider, "Reginald has found his place amongst an unlikely cohort that includes the cool vampire who sired him, the former vampire chieftain turned unexpected ally (or is she?) and his co-worker/former girlfriend," reads the official synopsis. "A show with a lot of heart and just enough blood, Reginald the Vampire proves the undead life is just as complicated as life itself."

Harley Peyton developed the project for television and serves as an executive producer with Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock, and Peter Emerson.

Who Stars in Reginald the Vampire?

Jacob Batalon, notable alumnus of Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy, leads the show as Reginald Andres. Marguerite Hanna (New Tales from the Borderlands), Mandela Van Peebles (Mayor of Kingstown), Em Haine (Fargo), Aren Buchholz (Supernatural), Savannah Basley (SurrealEstate), and Georgia Waters (Siren) co-star.

Last summer, Garfield Wilson (Peter Pan & Wendy) boarded the second season as a brand-new character named Balestro. Per Deadline, he's a "confident, poised and intimidating angel who descends from heaven to announce the eventual extinction of all vampires on the planet — an angel of great and intimidating power who will stop at nothing to get what he wants."

Chatting with SYFY WIRE about the Season 1 finale, Peyton talked about how Season 2 will tackle the "war with angels" from the books. "Now bear in mind, we can't afford a huge war with the angels," he said. "Happily that's not what happens. I'm not going to give anything away, but I got lucky there. For me, it was just having a really big moment about how can we leave the audience wondering what happens next? It was showing how Urial basically cuts off her head in the aftermath of The Assessment, and there he is about to have a slushy, it's hard not to think that Reginald is in a huge amount of trouble. But let's find out what an angel thinks when it has his first sip of a slushy, that's all I'm saying. It gave us a ramp to a second season that I was really happy with. It's gonna be pretty wild."

When Does Season 2 of Reginald the Vampire Premiere on SYFY? Start sharpening those fangs, folks! The sophomore season of Reginald the Vampire swoops onto SYFY Wednesday, May 8 at 10 p.m. ET.

