Lexa Doig, Stargate and Arrow vet, joins 'Chucky' play date at SYFY and USA (Exclusive)

Chucky's start of production isn't the only big news related to the killer project coming to SYFY and USA this fall. SYFY WIRE can exclusively reveal that Lexa Doig, known for roles in Stargate: SG1 (Dr. Carolyn Lam) and The CW's Arrow (Talia al Ghul), has joined the cast as Bree Webber. Married to Logan (played by Devon Sawa), she is the aunt of Jake Webber (Zackary Arthur), one of the teenage leads in the 10-episode series. According to the official character description, Bree is held to an unrealistic standard — by her husband and herself, which leads her to keep a dark secret from her family.

Born in Ontario, Canada, Doig made her acting debut at the age of 6 in a play she both wrote and directed. Her first professional gig was in 1994 when, at the age of 19, she was cast by William Shatner to play a cyber punk in TekWar. Her acting credits include, among others, roles in V, Supernatural, Jason X, and the E! Channel original series The Arrangement. Her performance as Sonya Valentine on Simon Barry’s Continuum nabbed her a Saturn Award nomination.

Child's Play veterans Brad Dourif and Jennifer Tilly are returning as Chucky and Tiffany Valentine, respectively. Teo Briones (Junior Webber), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Lexy Taylor), Björgvin Arnarson (Devon Lopez), Barbara Alyn Woods (Mayor Michelle Cross), and Dourif's own daughter, Fiona, co-star. Fiona appeared in two previous Child's Play entries, but her specific role in Chucky is being kept under wraps. As for the story itself, the series unfolds in a small American town that is thrown into turmoil after a Chucky doll shows up at a local yard sale and starts killing people left, right, and center — as he is wont to do.

Child's Play franchise creator Don Mancini wears the dual hats of showrunner and executive producer on Chucky — not to mention as writer/director on the season premiere (titled "Death by Misadventure"). His fellow EPs include David Kirschner (Curious George), Nick Antosca (Channel Zero), Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks), and Alex Hedlund (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

"It’s a return to the straightforward horror scariness of the first couple of movies involving a whole new group of kids," Mancini told SYFY WIRE last year. "One thing I think I can probably safely say is that it’s a look at what it means to be a kid today in the 21st century as distinct from what it was like to be a kid in the 1980s when we first showed up on the scene. That’s one thing I think people can look forward to and thinking about, ‘How does Chucky operate in a world where kids spend so much of their time on social media?’", for example ... I think the prospect of seeing Chucky sharpen his skills and add to his toolbox, some of the technical goodies that we have at our disposal now, that's something I think people will find pretty interesting."