The Bourne Legacy Star Jeremy Renner Teases Return to Acting One Year After Near-Fatal Accident

Jeremy Renner is finally ready to get back on set one year after a snowplow accident nearly claimed the 52-year-old actor's life at his Lake Tahoe residence in Nevada. Reposting an Instagram story shared by Mayor of Kingstown co-star Emma Laird this week, The Bourne Legacy star revealed that he will officially return to the world of acting next week.

Aside from a small voiceover role as Hawkeye in Marvel's second season of What If...?, Renner has been noticeably absent from the pop culture landscape — something that has less to do with recovery and more with spending time on things that truly matter.

“I just feel very blessed and very lucky to be upright and walk around and to live life,” he said during an interview with CNN this past fall. "I’m very, very clear. My life is really lean, if that makes sense. There’s no fat in my life anymore. I don’t have time for that. So, there’s something really beautiful about having that superpower."

Renner nearly died last January after sustaining "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" while operating a Snowcat. Thankfully, his neighbor, a licensed physician, acted quickly to prevent fatal blood loss before the actor was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. He shared an update on his Instagram profile just two days after the accident took place, writing: “Thank you all for your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

After a two-week stint in the hospital, Renner, who had broken over 30 bones when the snowplow ran him over, was able to go back home for the remainder of his recovery period. And by the time April rolled around, the actor was well enough to make his first public appearance since the accident by walking the red carpet for his new docuseries, Rennervations, with the help of a cane.

"I shift the narrative of being victimized or making a mistake or anything else," he told Diane Swayer. "I refuse to be f—ing haunted by that memory that way."

Renner will release a musical diary entitled Wait — described as a "story of life, death, recovery, all things learned along the way" — Monday, January 1 (the one-year anniversary of the accident).

