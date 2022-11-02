Recap: Nikki hits the scene and crashes karaoke in ‘Reginald the Vampire’ Episode 5

Fresh off of the flashback of Maurice and Angela’s history, Reginald the Vampire returns to the main story in Episode 5. Angela’s plans to wipe Reg off the board took shape, and her hired killer finally arrived.

Nikki is lethal and completely unpredictable. The world of SYFY’s latest original series will never be the same.

**SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers below for Reginald the Vampire Episode 5, "Fools in Love"**

Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5: "Fools in Love." Photo: James Dittiger/SYFY

RELATED: 'Reginald the Vampire's creator and Mandela Van Peebles go inside Maurice's vampire origin story

A woman we haven’t met yet starts making out with a stranger in an elevator. She ends up snapping his neck in his own apartment. This is Nikki (Christin Park), the hired assassin that Angela (Savannah Basley) has called in.

Mike (Ryan Jinn) continues to train Reginald (Jacob Batalon), who is still feeding on Todd (Aren Buchholz) and loving every drop. Todd looks like he might drop dead any second. “I’m your huckleberry,” Todd says to Reg.

Reg is so into his relationship with Sarah (Em Haine) that he doesn’t have time for Claire (Thailey Roberge), and she tosses him some sass. Reg attempts to kiss Sarah, but ends up smashing her head with his own.

Maurice (Mandela Van Peebles) shows up at Reg’s apartment, asking to be let in. He doesn’t need an invitation, but as he says, “Still got good manners, right?” He’s still not “on board” with Reg and Sarah, but it seems like he’s going to accept it? He seems more dubious about Mike. Reg is oblivious to most of this, saying, “I might become the first vampire ever to have a girlfriend.”

Maurice has brought home a lot of “herb of the cross” from the previous episode, which can rob a vampire of their powers. Sarah, meanwhile, gets an unexpected visit from her older brother, Levi. He says he’s left “the church” just like Sarah did. “I promise I’m gonna be better,” he says. Yeah, he’s lying. We find out soon enough that he’s come to drag Sarah back to the life that she’s run away from.

While all of this has been happening, Nikki’s been enjoying some knife dancing in her stolen apartment. She meets with Angela and gets the mission to kill Reginald, and she’s such a pro that she has printed brochures with her rates on them. “Inflation gets us all,” she says when Angela questions the prices. The mission is “unsanctioned” so the prices are higher.

At the Slushy Shack, Maurice sees Todd looking like death and realizes that Reg has been using Todd like a cow. He chastises Reg and tells him that he has to hunt like the rest of the vamps. We then cut to Levi inside one of the creepiest vans ever seen on television (which is saying something) and he prays to someone (or something) called “Ariel.” Shocker, he hasn’t left the church at all.

Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5: "Fools in Love." Photo: James Dittiger/SYFY

Back in the Shack, Claire asks Reg to turn her. She’s prepared a speech and everything, but Reg rejects the idea immediately. If Reg fails the assessment, it’s not just him who dies. His sire also dies, as does anyone Reg sires. If he turns Claire, then her life is in danger. This storyline isn’t going anywhere pleasant.

The always entertaining Ashley (Marguerite Hanna) isn’t going anywhere pleasant either, as we pick up with her tailing Todd the next day. Nikki merrily skips along behind her, and the two end up sharing a creepy yet… romantic scene? Ashley is determined to follow her Todd lead to find the vamps, but there’s something going on between her and Nikki here.

Reg completely ignores Maurice’s orders and keeps feeding on Todd. Maurice has to use his own blood to put some life back into him. “The blood we take can heal them if we give it back,” he says before glamouring Todd into forgetting all of this. He’s concerned about Reg — he doesn’t say it outright, but Reg is feeding too much. He’s feeding because he wants to, not because he needs to, and when he references human tendencies being amplified once someone is turned, it’s almost certainly a play on Reg’s tendencies to… eat too much. Okay. Good stuff, Maurice.

Back at his house, Mike opens up to Maurice about how Angela once saved him from a horror house in New Orleans. He was a chained up attraction, hoping to die. Angela earned his loyalty by freeing him. Mike comes clean about his spying, and tells Maurice about Angela’s plot to kill Reg before the assessment. It looks like Maurice is gonna forgive him, but nope: “Thank you for telling me. Now get the f*** out of my house and don’t come back.”

Ashley notices a healthy Todd as well as Maurice, who continues to make regular visits to the Slushy Shack. Sarah discovers Levi’s disgusting van, which is full of religious crap as well as a mattress with handcuffs. Fun for days! After we see Reg heating up some Todd blood (and a fridge stocked full of Todd blood jars) Sarah confronts Levi, who tells her, “You had a year to come to your senses, well time’s up.” What a prince! He makes some references to “the enlightened” and Reg eventually arrives to glamour him out of town.

“What kind of sorcery was that and can you teach it to me?” Sarah says to Reg, before they are off to a karaoke date of destiny!

Maurice is there for some reason, and Ashley arrives because she’s now following Maurice. Angela shows up too, it’s a party! Before Maurice can get Reg and Sarah to leave, their duet gets called. Can’t leave now, it’s time to sing. Sarah and Reg take the stage and start singing “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” Nikki skips in with a weapon on her hip.

She sheds a tear of blood as she steps up on stage. We think that she’s about to kill one of them… but then she grabs a microphone and joins the song.

Ashley applauds. Maurice is dumbfounded. Angela says it best: “What?”

Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 5: "Fools in Love." Photo: James Dittiger/SYFY

Added Bites

-Every moment of Nikki is delightful. Park plays a parade of unexpected choices, and also has two of our favorite lines in the episode. The funny one is to Angela: “No digital currencies, please.” The serious (and loaded one) is to Ashley: “I wonder what it would be like to have a friend like you.”

-Haine continues to shine as Sarah, delivering another one of our favorite lines when she shouts, “F*** the enlightened!” to Levi. It works both in and out of context.

-Reginald’s “employee of the month” photo is something else. Batalon also gives his best line delivery of the show thus far after he glamours Levi into never coming back. When Sarah says he’ll return, Batalon smirks and gives an almost cocky “I don’t know…”

-Prediction time! Claire will not rest until someone on this show turns her. Ashley and Nikki will be a thing, and Nikki will possibly turn Ashley. Time will tell.

Reginald the Vampire gushes out new episodes on SYFY every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.