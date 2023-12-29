From Wolf Man to The Fall Guy: 6 Movies We Can't Wait To See in 2024

What a year it's been for moviegoers!

Nuclear bombs were detonated; krakens repaired their image; the Toretto family met its greatest match yet; the Mario siblings set a historic box office record; Dracula's longtime assistant stood up to his toxic boss; dogs got raunchy; Wes Anderson made first contact; a mama bear got high on cocaine; a sentient doll became a new killer icon; a vampiric bat-monster tore through a merchant vessel; Chris MacNeil returned to face her demons; Freddy Fazbear's Pizza came to life; NSYNC reunited; and a family of ducks flew to Jamaica.

So what does 2024 have in store for lovers of cinema? International super-spies, destructive tornadoes, bloodthirsty werewolves, and a return to the Land of Oz are just a few things we're looking forward to seeing over the next 365 days.

"2024 will be an important year for studios and theaters," Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst at Comscore, tells SYFY WIRE. "Given the obvious interest from audiences in films that represented outside-the-box box thinking in 2023, the lineup on offer in the new year looks like it could be just what the doctor ordered."

Some of Our Most Anticipated Movies of 2024

Argylle (February 2)

Based on the upcoming novel of the same name (written by the mysterious author known as Elly Conway), Argylle once again finds Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn placing his own unique spin on the espionage genre. This meta caper stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) as Ms. Conway, a reclusive writer who suddenly learns that the exploits of her fictional super-spy (The Witcher's Henry Cavill) are just a little too close to real life. Her books may be bestsellers, but they've also made a global spy syndicate very, very nervous. Elly's only chance at staying alive rests in the hands of an actual clandestine operative named Aidan (The Bad Guys' Sam Rockwell). Adapted for the screen by Welcome to Derry co-creator Jason Fuchs, the movie also features the onscreen talents of John Cena (Fast X), Grammy Award-winning artist Dua Lipa, Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Sofia Boutella (Rebel Moon), Ariana DeBose (Wish), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt's Creek), and Samuel L. Jackson (The Marvels).

Argylle hits the big screen February 2.

Untitled Radio Silence Monster Thriller (April 19)

Tyler Gillett (L) and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin attend the world premiere of Paramount's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 06, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic

The most mysterious title on our list, this untitled monster thriller hails from Radio Silence directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who have spent the last several years breathing new life into the Scream franchise. Now, they're delving into Universal's rich history of silver screen monsters, but what is the darned thing about? The only piece of information we have to go on is that the project was once called Dracula's Daughter. Is it a remake of the 1936 film of the same name or something else entirely? Only time will tell. The cast includes Melissa Barrera (Scream VI), Alisha Weir (Matilda: The Musical), Dan Stevens (Beauty and the Beast), Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), Will Catlett (A Thousand and One), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian), and the late Angus Cloud (Euphoria).

The next effort from Radio Silence hits the big screen April 19.

The Fall Guy (May 3)

David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Bullet Train) pays homage to his stuntman roots with this contemporary adaptation of the '80s-era television series of the same name. Barbie alum Ryan Gosling headlines the story as Colt Seavers, a retired stuntman who returns to Hollywood in an effort to save the big-budget production directed by his ex-girlfriend, Jody Moreno (Oppenheimer's Emily Blunt). His job? Track down the project's leading man, Tom Ryder (Kraven the Hunter's Aaron Taylor-Johnson). Easier said than done. The more he looks into the actor's disappearance, the more Colt finds himself wading deeper into the bowels of a winding criminal conspiracy more dangerous than any Hollywood set. Winston Duke (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Hannah Waddingham (Hocus Pocus 2), and Academy Award-winner Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) co-star.

The Fall Guy hits the big screen May 3.

Twisters (July 19)

Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt run from a tornado in Twister (1996) Photo: Getty Images

Oscar nominee Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) helmed this long-awaited sequel to 1996's Twister, which will most likely follow a new crop of young storm chasers documenting destructive vortexes. While no concrete plot details are available at this time, we do know that the ensemble cast is chock full of talent: Anthony Ramos (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing), Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick), Brandon Perea (Nope), Maura Tierney (The Affair), Harry Hadden-Paton (Downton Abbey), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Daryl McCormack (The Wheel of Time), Nik Dodani (Atypical), David Corenswet (Superman: Legacy), Tunde Adebimpe (Spider-Man: Homecoming), and Katy O’Brian (The Mandalorian). A co-production between Universal Pictures, Amblin, and Warner Bros., Twisters was written by Mark L. Smith (The Boys in the Boat).

Twisters hits the big screen July 19.

Wolf Man (October 25)

Lon Chaney Jr. appears as the Wolfman in The Wolf Man (1941); Christopher Abbot poses. Photo: George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images; Taylor Jewell/AP

Following his success on 2020's The Invisible Man, Leigh Whanell received the green-light to provide a modern take on another Universal Monsters classic. This latest collaboration from Universal and Blumhouse stars Poor Things alumnus Christopher Abbott as "a man whose family is being terrorized by a lethal predator," teases the official synopsis. Whannell shares screenplay credit with Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum, and Rebecca Angelo. The filmmaker also serves as an executive producer alongside Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, and Mel Turner. Jason Blum is on board as producer.

Wolf Man hits the big screen October 25.

Wicked: Part One (November 27)

Signage at "Wicked" on Broadway at The Gershwin Theater in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

At long last, the Tony Award-winning musical (based on the novel by Gregory Maguire) is finally coming to the big screen! Director Jon M. Chu of Crazy Rich Asians fame is overseeing production on the two-part adaptation, which shines a light on the Wicked Witch of the West (Cynthia Erivo). Before she gained that moniker, however, she was known as Elphaba, a green-skinned outcast studying at Shiz University with the likes of Glinda the Good (Ariana Grande). Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Ethan Slater (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), Bronwyn James (Lockwood & Co.), Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), Colin Michael Carmichael (Black Mirror), Marissa Bode, Aaron Teoh, and Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park) as The Wizard round out the cast.

Wicked: Part One hits the big screen November 27.

