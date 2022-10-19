Recap: 'Reginald the Vampire' Episode 3 teases imminent heartbreak

When last we saw our heroes on Reginald the Vampire, the titular vamp was literally saving his sire’s feet from the fire. Angela killed Mike, and Reg glamoured Erich.

Wait, what was that now? In the world of this show, vampires cannot glamour other vampires. "Hypnos," Episode 3 of SYFY’s latest original series, picks up right where the cliffhanger left off, and Maurice is flabbergasted with this new information.

**SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers lie ahead for Episode 3 of Reginald the Vampire. If you have not watched yet, then glamour yourself into wanting to run away.**

Maurice (Mandela Van Peebles) got his feet burned, but he’s mostly OK, thanks to Reg (Jacob Batalon). He’s dumbfounded that Reg was able to glamour Erich (Andre Tricoteux).

“You glamoured him to make breakfast?” Maurice asks, seeing that Erich is doing exactly that. It turns out that Mike (Ryan Jinn) is alive, so they all leave while Angela (Savannah Basley) snarls in anger. Erich shows up at Reg’s apartment later with the completed breakfast dish.

In the Slushy Shack break room, Ashley (Marguerite Hanna) tells Sarah (Em Haine) that yogurt is a scheme to control women. It might be, yogurt is disgusting. Sarah is more concerned with her missing memories. “I feel like a puzzle with pieces missing,” she says, and the conspiracy-prone Ashley is all too ready to help her get to the bottom of it. They both witness the newly glamoured (and fed upon) Todd (Aren Buchholz) acting unusually nice.

Maurice has to know how Reg was able to glamour Erich, but Reg has no idea how he did it. Maurice reminds him (and us) that this is a first in the entire history of vampires. This power has to stay hidden; if Angela finds out about it, there will be blood. Maurice mentions possible danger from someone named “Logan the Great and Mournful.” He sounds fun.

Reginald the Vampire Season 1, Episode 3: "Hypnos." Photo: SYFY

Reg immediately tells Claire (Thailey Roberge) everything, and Erich is pretty much working as Reg’s butler now. Angela and Maurice arrive after forming a temporary truce; if Reg is going to be accepted into the vamp world, then he must undergo “The Assessment.”

“We can’t just let anyone join our ranks,” Angela says. Reg signs his agreement to participate in blood that he takes from his own neck. He goes on to ask what Angela is to him; she sired Maurice, and Maurice sired Reg. “It makes us family,” Angela says, before leaving. What happens if Reg fails the assessment? He dies. Reg is freaked out by all of this, so he glamours Erich free and has him run far away.

Reg talks to Sarah as she reads in the rain, and she gives us a “what’s the story morning glory?” when he leaves. Something in her is stirring. Training for the Assessment doesn’t go very well, but Maurice is mostly concerned with buying time. He wants to save Reg and kill Angela. If Reg fails, Maurice will also die, so there’s that too. Angela knows this, so it’s a win/win for her. Reg thinks of running, but that’s not gonna work.

“You’re already on the council’s radar,” Maurice tells him.

Reg feeds on Todd again, taking things up a level by putting Todd’s blood on ice cream. It’s bloody disgusting. Todd weirds Sarah and Ashley out again, and Ashley thinks of tracking where Sarah’s movements from the night she lost her memories. She finds Reginald’s address.

“Have you noticed anything unusual about Reginald lately?” she asks Sarah, who just knows that Reg would never do anything to hurt her. Ashley presents the evidence that Sarah was at his apartment, so Sarah goes there to get some answers.

“Have I been here before?” she asks. Reg covers badly but then goes into their game of song titles. She remembers the game! Both of them are flush with feelings, and Reg asks her out again. Unlike last time, they actually go. Sarah tells him that she likes him (like-likes him, you know) but that she temporarily forgot. She blames this on PTSD and her very religious family, one that she ran away from. It’s all rather adorable, but then Penelope (Georgia Walters) and LeBron (Sean Yves Lessard) show up snooping for Angela.

Ashley digs deeper. She finds bite marks on Todd’s neck and references Faith Lehane from Buffy the Vampire Slayer. “Vampires,” she says, finally having the proof that we didn’t know she was looking for.

Angela’s flunkies threaten Sarah, so Reg glamours them both. They sit like dolls while the date continues, with Reg controlling their gross behavior with snaps of his fingers. Mike has been watching all of it, and as it turns out, he’s been a spy for Angela this entire time. We don’t find out why he made a deal with her, but they both allude to events that have yet to be revealed.

“Reginald can glamour other vampires,” he tells Angela. This is obviously a problem for her, but she’s not going to let him get close. This information from Mike earns him his freedom, and Angela has a burner phone brought to her to call a very dangerous “Nikki.”

The following day, Reg apologizes to Sarah, thinking their date was ruined. She doesn’t agree, and she uses the word “relationship.” They are about to kiss when Ashley assaults Reg with holy water. It has no effect, so tally up another rule of Reginald’s world.

Ashley has not only discovered Todd, she’s also discovered the misogynist that Maurice fed on in the premiere. Combined with Sarah’s missing memories, Ashley suspects Reg. The holy water should have worked! “Something evil has this way come…” she says, adding, “…I’m going to find out what it is.”

She’s not the only one out for answers, because Maurice is furious with Reg about the glamouring of Penelope and LeBron. Sarah is a persistent problem, so the relationship cannot continue. He slaps Reg around to drive the point home.

“No matter how much you love a human, eventually you will hurt them,” he says. “And you’ll never forgive yourself. Never.”

Reginald the Vampire Season 1, Episode 3: "Hypnos." Photo: SYFY

Favorite Bites

-Marguerite Hanna once again nails the art of being both deadpan and over-the-top at the same time. Our favorite line of the episode is short and simple: “Todd….”

-Is reading a book under an umbrella on a park bench in the pouring rain a side effect of glamouring? Probably not, but that’s what Sarah does. “Can you think of a better place to read Wuthering Heights?” she asks. It’s such a wholesome question coming from her, but even so, her book is getting wet. Here’s hoping that she doesn’t read Dante’s Inferno next.

-Every scene with Em Haine as Sarah is incredibly sweet, and Maurice's words at the end have us all but certain that heartbreak is nigh. Reg and Sarah are doomed, and Haine's work really makes the thought of that hurt.

Reginald the Vampire gushes out new episodes every Wednesday night at 10 p.m. ET on SYFY.