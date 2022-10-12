Recap: Reg learns to feed and glamour in 'Reginald the Vampire' Episode 2

A vampire must feed! When we last left off with Reginald the Vampire, the titular character hadn't given in to the pumping veins all around him. Reginald (Jacob Batalon) has yet to feed or glamour. He’s very hungry and very lost, even though he can feed without killing. Making things worse is the fact that Sarah (Em Haine) is at his apartment looking for answers, picking up from the premiere's cliffhanger.

Did Reginald tell Sarah the truth, or did he feed on her? It’s time to get into Episode 2 of the new SYFY original series and run down everything that took place.

RELATED: Jacob Batalon and the 'Reginald the Vampire' team break down the series premiere

**SPOILER WARNING! From this point forward, there will be spoilers for Episode 2 of Reginald the Vampire. It’s a recap article, so if you haven’t watched yet, retract your fangs and do not give in to hunger.**

REGINALD THE VAMPIRE -- "The Hunger" Episode 102 -- Pictured: (l-r) Aren Buchholz as Todd, Em Haine as Sarah Photo: James Dittiger/SYFY

Sarah wants the truth about why Reg called off their date, and it is clear that she reciprocates the feelings he has for her. Reg can’t get control of his fangs, so he retreats to the bathroom. He sees himself in the mirror, and this is something that immediately sets the rules of this show apart from classic vampire lore. The blood-suckers on this show have reflections, and they can see them.

Though Reg started to tell Sarah (through the door) that the stars were out of alignment for them, seeing himself makes him think differently. He decides to go for it, and to tell her the truth.

“The thing I wasn’t telling you, my big bold impossible secret, is… I’m a f***ing vampire!”

He opens the door, and Sarah is no longer there. She heard none of what he said, because Maurice (Mandela Van Peebles) is there instead, and he has put a glamour on Sarah, who has already left. He didn’t just wipe the reveal, as he says, “I went a little deeper than that.” This is setting up an important storyline for Sarah.

Maurice doesn’t care about Sarah’s storyline, but he does care about Reg finally feeding. What’s the alternative? “Some really inconvenient s*** will start to happen,” Maurice says. He can’t help Reg with learning to feed or learning to glamour. Tradition is important, and he adds, There comes a time when baby birds gotta leave the nest, even if they need a little push.”

“I am not a baby bird,” Reg says. It’s one thing to say it, but he has to spend this episode proving it.

At the Slushy Shack, Reg gets a talking to (and a slap) from Ashley (Marguerite Hanna) because his attitude sucks more than his fangs. Sarah walks in barely remembering anything, including the location of the Slushy Shack itself. Maurice seriously messed up her mind. He in turn gets messed up by Eric, the brother of Isaac, the vamp he staked in the premiere. His speed (and his mouth) get him out of it. A bit later, Maurice goes to a fence to put in a request for angel’s blood.

Reg goes to Maurice’s house for help, insisting that he’s not a baby bird. He’s kind of pounding on the door of the nest, but whatever. He encounters Mike instead, who gives him advice about love, glamouring, and more. Eventually, Reg is told, “She’ll reclaim how she feels about you,” and that is likely the biggest comfort. When Maurice comes home, Reg shares his special enhancement of extreme intelligence.

After he’s gone, Maurice and Mike get a visit from Angela (Savannah Basley). She assures Maurice that Eric “will no longer be a problem” and calls him “young soldier” while being generally ominous. She sends a fancy invitation the next day.

REGINALD THE VAMPIRE -- "The Hunger" Episode 102 -- Pictured: Mandela Van Peebles as Maurice Photo: James Dittiger/SYFY

Reg’s attempts to feed are sad, especially when he offers money to someone in exchange for letting him do it. He fails with one of his Slushy Shack regulars as well, though he does show her his fangs. She takes pity on him and decides to help. How can she trust him?

“I’m a vampire, not an a**hole,” Reg says.

The “vampire needs to be invited into a home” trope is proved to not exist here, and Reg gets a little sustenance from packaged meat. It’s not enough, because a high-five sends one of his fingers flying off. The next day, his eyes are dark and bloody. Inconvenient s*** indeed. Makeup can’t cover it, and Sarah shows concern. A parable about a horse and an ant doesn’t clear anything up.

The obvious first meal for Reg is right in front of him: the awful, mocking, self-entitled Todd (Aron Buchholz). He finally drops fangs and goes for it, pulling off his first glamour in the process.

Maurice wants to learn more about Angela so he can take her out, so he and Mike heed her invite and go to her mansion. Angela serves them and Penelope (Georgia Walters) before things escalate (or devolve, your choice) into a naked and bitey four-way. Angela drugged Maurice though, and he wakes up to her holding Mike’s heart in her hands. What a gal!

Reg feels amazing after his first meal, but he senses the danger Maurice is in because of their bond. Angela is ready to incinerate him, but not before she tries to claim the high ground over their messy history. She’s also very upset about Reginald, who she considers an “insult” to their kind.

“Reginald Andres will not survive the night,” she says, as Reg himself walks into her house. He’s able to glamour himself past Eric (who really likes threatening to rip heads off), and then proceeds to save his maker. Angela senses this, and drops her fangs.

REGINALD THE VAMPIRE -- "The Hunger" Episode 102 -- Pictured: Savannah Basley as Angela Photo: James Dittiger/SYFY

Favorite lines of the episode:

Reginald putting his own spin on a classic line from the Terminator franchise: “Come with me and I will let you live.”

Ashley giving advice, delivered brilliantly by Marguerite Hanna: “Waiting for things to get better is ‘glass half full’ foolishness that never wins the day.”

Reginald the Vampire gushes out new episodes every Wednesday on SYFY.