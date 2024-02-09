Step Inside the Greys' Spacecraft with Our Favorite Resident Alien, Alan Tudyk

“No seatbelts” and “pipe-organ technology” are a few of the gems revealed in this special behind-the-scenes tour.

As alien Harry Vanderspeigle, when actor Alan Tudyk lets out an awkward “human” laugh or talks about killing us all, he does so with a hilarious confidence that becomes irresistible the more episodes we watch. The Emmy-nominated Resident Alien star is now giving us a behind-the-scenes tour of The Greys' spaceship ahead of Season 3’s premiere on February 14, and we’re all over it.

How to Watch Catch up on Resident Alien on Peacock.

Resident Alien fans won’t want to miss this funny sneak peek, where the actor brought his signature deadpan humor when walking us through the cockpit of a UFO.

What type of spaceship is this?

First off, it’s not just any UFO we’re touring. It’s a Grey Alien “mother ship,” as he pointed out, making sure to use air quotes because aliens do not have mothers. Tudyk apologized to spaceship purists and abductees everywhere for the streamlined and clean conditions of the craft.

For more on Resident Alien:

Resident Alien Season 3 Gets a Premiere Date & Hilarious New Trailer Teasing Armageddon

Resident Alien's Alan Tudyk Shares Frigid BTS Pic from Season 3 - and Thoughts On a Warmer Locale

Is Patience, Colorado Real? A Guide to the Shooting Locations of SYFY’s Resident Alien

“I know there’s a lot of people out there who have been abducted by The Greys, and they’re like, ‘That’s not what it looks like, are you kidding me?’ There are a lot more probes and a lot more sharp edges. And it was dirty, weirdly dirty. But this is our version of The Grey’s Ship," he said.

We can’t be too hard on Resident Alien’s set designers. Tudyk teased that they tapped UFO-ologist and Internet meme legend Giorgio A. Tsoukalos to make sure the design “looks correct.” After all, the Ancient Aliens co-executive producer gave Vanderspeigle an earful about his otherworldly theories when he guest-starred in Season 1 — and we’re sure he had loads of spaceship design wisdom to impart.

Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 13 Photo: SYFY

How do the aliens drive the spaceship?

In addition to the familiar green glowing navigational ball, we see lots of mysterious buttons and, surprisingly, three foot pedals, just like any old truck with a foot pedal clutch. “It’s sort of pipe organ technology, which a lot of people don’t use these days,” Tudyk explained.

“This is one of those little ships where they can come down, quick snatch you up, maybe take a cow, get some ice cream,” he added.

When we last left off with Harry at the end of Season 2, he was grappling with his own humanity and still deciding whether he would annihilate the human race or help humans fight The Greys, all the while enjoying the occasional beer at Bar 59. But in the Season 3 trailer, his loyalty seemed decided when he declared, “I will save the earth.”

Though he admitted in the tour to crashing four out of six spaceships he has flown, for the sake of humanity, we’re holding out hope for Season 3.

Resident Alien Season 3 premieres on SYFY on Wednesday, February 14, with a premiere simulcast on USA Network. New episodes will be available next day on Peacock.

Catch up on all of Resident Alien on Peacock now.