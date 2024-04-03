Did you know the pilot was directed by the same guy who made Wedding Crashers?

Resident Alien Star Sara Tomko Looks Back at Series Premiere Ahead of Season 3 Finale: "Our Little Show That Could"

Resident Alien star Sara Tomko (Asta Twelvetrees) prepared for tonight's Season 3 finale with a little look-back at the show's very first episode that aired on January 27, 2021. Posting on her Instagram account, the actress paid homage to pilot director and executive producer David Dobkin (known for helming all-star comedies like Wedding Crashers and The Change-Up), who "set the tone for the show," she wrote in the caption.

How to Watch Watch new episodes of Resident Alien Wednesdays at 10/9c on SYFY and next day on Peacock.

"David was our opener!" Tomko exclaimed, also providing a shoutout to cinematographer Shane Hurlbut. "They gave us wings and helped us fly! Now on the verge of the Season 3 finale, [I] can’t help but think back to all that we’ve endured, our little show that could! Thanks for continuing to watch and root for us!"

For More on SYFY's Resident Alien:

Harry Loves Pizza on Resident Alien — But Turns Out Alan Tudyk Is Actually Allergic to It

"My Ride or Die": Resident Alien's Sara Tomko & Alice Wetterlund on Asta & D'arcy's New Journey

Resident Alien's Corey Reynolds on Sheriff Mike's New Romance, Feasting on Sunflower Seeds & More

Sara Tomko Looks Back On Resident Alien Pilot Ahead of Season 3 Finale

How to Watch the Season 3 Finale of Resident Alien

The final episode of Resident Alien's third season airs on SYFY tonight at 10 p.m. EST.

The Resident Alien fun will continue this summer in a brand-new comic book storyline (subtitled The Book of Life) from writer Peter Hogan and artist Steve Parkhouse. Issue #1 is scheduled to hit stands via Dark Horse Wednesday, June 26.