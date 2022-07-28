How Marvel is changing up She-Hulk’s comic origin story for MCU adaptation on Disney+

‘There’s something so surreal and something so funny about a giant, 6’7’’ Hulk in the courtroom,’ says Kevin Feige.

If you’re among the skeptical comic book fans who’ve wondered how Marvel will pull off She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s big transition from page to screen, the studio’s new behind-the-scenes trailer featuring the Disney+ series’ audaciously funny, fourth wall-breaking action might just provide the answer.

Bringing along a handful of smashing MCU star power, of course, doesn’t hurt either. Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo and Doctor Strange staple Benedict Wong are along for the ride with star Tatiana Maslany’s legal-eagle lawyer Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk), alongside an old-school Marvel movie baddie from the MCU’s very beginnings: Tim Roth, returning after a 14-year hiatus since the event of 2008’s The Incredible Hulk to reprise his role as Emil Blonsky (aka Abomination).

The old-versus-new character mix sounds truly bananas, and Marvel’s new preview makes it clear the studio knows there’s tons of fun, deep MCU material the series can mine for comedic effect.

Check it out:

In the comics, Bruce Banner (Jennifer’s cousin) bequeaths her his rage-making powers with a voluntary blood transfusion that's intended to save her life. But our new green-skinned hero’s origin story looks to be taking a turn from its comic book roots in the series, with Ruffalo’s Hulk accidentally imparting some of his blood to Jennifer in the wake of a car accident. All she wants is a normal life without all the superhero side effects — but as Ruffalo’s Hulk reminds her, “There is no going back to what you were before. Who’s gonna protect the world if not people like you?”

That’s about as serious as She-Hulk gets, with Maslany setting the tone in a speech directly to viewers that breaks the fourth wall from behind the steering wheel (presumably while on her way to make the next big case): “Just wanna make sure that you don’t think this is one of those cameo-every-week type of shows!” she quips. “Well, except Bruce. And Blonsky…and Wong.”

Along the way, of course there’s plenty of courtroom drama of the not-so-serious kind, with She-Hulk towering above plaintiffs, defendants, lawyers, and judges in full-on mean, green mode while decked out in a totally workplace-appropriate business suit. “There’s something so surreal and something so funny about a giant, 6’7’’ Hulk in the courtroom,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explains.

Thanks to the fish-out-of-water courtroom scenes teased in the clip, we have a totally proper grasp of what he’s getting at. Spinning the series as a MCU-connected comedy “was about putting a real human being into these absurd situations,” says Wendy Jacobson, the show’s co-executive producer, with Ruffalo adding that “It all has this tongue-in-cheek, self-referential thing going on.”

Alongside Maslany, Ruffalo, Roth, and Wong, the series’ cast includes Renée Elise Goldsberry (Girls5eva) as Amelia, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Jennifer’s bestie, Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) as baddie Titania, with Josh Segarra (Arrow) and Jon Bass (Super Pumped) in a pair of unnamed roles that’ll just have to reveal themselves when the series launches.

Thankfully, the premiere will be here faster than it takes for Bruce to rip another pair of pants. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law smashes up the place at Disney+ beginning Aug. 17.

