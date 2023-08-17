Tim Rozon & Sarah Levy Returning for SurrealEstate Season 2: Premiere Date, Details

Welcome back to the Roman Agency, with new episodes of SurrealEstate premiering in October.

Real estate isn't all escrow and finding the home of your dreams. OK, so it's partially that. But when you're a Roman Agency client, things tend to get a bit more metaphysical. Luckily for homebuyers who find themselves in need of some paranormal assistance, SurrealEstate is returning to SYFY for Season 2 on Oct. 4.

How to Watch Catch up on SurrealEstate on the SYFY app.

Starting in October, audiences can expect a new episode of SurrealEstate every Wednesday night at 10 p.m. on SYFY right after new episodes of Chucky Season 3 on SYFY and USA Network.

In the new trailer for SurrealEstate Season 2, we once again join the Roman Agency work family as they do battle with ghosts, demons, and all things that go bump in the night in order to rid houses of their unsavory occupants.

Led by Luke Roman (Tim Rozon), the Roman Agency consists of top real estate agent Susan Ireland (Sarah Levy), historian and lapsed-ish Catholic priest Father Phil Orley (Adam Korson), tech genius and inventor August Ripley (Maurice Dean Went), and everyone's favorite secretary Zooey L'Enfant (Savannah Basley). Also joining the team once again will be Luke's love interest and regular co-conspirator Megan Donovan (Tennille Read).

Audiences will recall that at the end of Season 1, Luke lost his psychic powers that allowed him to commune with the dead, dying, and all other manner of spooky foes. So with their leader down for the count, we look forward to seeing what kinds of ghouls the Roman Agency team will tackle this season.

