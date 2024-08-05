The 13 Best Horror Movies on Peacock for August 2024

We're nearing the end of summer now, which means everyone's trying to get in their last visits to the beach, their final hangs at the pool, and of course, those all-important hours on the couch, catching up on your favorite movies.

If horror flicks are your style, Peacock is the place to go for some of the best the genre has to offer, including new releases, decades-old classics, and everything in between.

So, if you're staying cool with some chilling films, here are the 13 best horror movies to check out on Peacock this month.

What Are the Best Horror Movies on Peacock This Month?

Abigail (2024)

Scream and Scream VI masterminds Radio Silence took on Universal Monsters with this stylish, witty romp of a vampire movie that won over audiences with its bloody gore, spot-on performances, and killer premise. The story follows a gang of kidnappers –– led by the likes of Dan Stevens, Melissa Barrera, and Kevin Durand –– who are tasked with grabbing the title girl (Alisha Weir) and holding her until her powerful father pays the ransom. What they don't know, of course, is that Abigail isn't just a helpless aspiring ballerina, but an absolutely vicious bloodsucking beast. What follows is a thriller packed with twists and great kills, which remains one of the most entertaining horror movies of 2024.

M3GAN (2023)

It doesn't look like we'll be seeing M3GAN's pop culture hold diminish anytime soon. The Blumhouse and Atomic Monster collaboration is already getting a sequel and a new spinoff film, so now's as good a time as any to go back and see what all the fuss was about... or, if you're like us, rewatch the film for the 20th time. The story of a small, struggling family whose lives are endangered by the titular advanced AI doll, it's a film packed with wit, genuine scares, and of course, those moments that took the internet by storm. Plus, you can choose between the theatrical and unrated cuts.

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project turns 25 this year, and a quarter century after its release it remains one of the most important horror films of the 1990s, one of the greatest found footage movies of all time, and one of the most influential films of its kind ever made. The story of three students –– Heather Donahue, Michael Williams, and Joshua Leonard –– who head out into the Maryland woods to make a documentary about a folkloric witch, The Blair Witch Project blew up with audiences in 1999, thanks in part to a marketing campaign that suggested the footage was very real. But then something amazing happened: Blair Witch stuck around. Even when we know the real story, learned all the behind the scenes tricks, and saw the sequels, this film's spell remains potent and terrifying. It's been 25 years, and it's still a remarkably scary, chilling ride.

Freaky (2020)

One of the best horror films of the past five years, Freaky is a body swap comedy with a slasher movie's brutal edge, following what happens when a teenage girl (Kathryn Newton) swaps bodies with a vicious masked murderer (Vince Vaughn). Hilarity ensues, but so does some really impressive slasher violence, genuine suspense, and surprising emotional resonance. If you love slasher movies and you still haven't seen this one, make it a priority.

The Host (2006)

The films of Bong Joon-ho have a genre-bending feel all their own, and his attempt at a monster movie is no different. The story of a group of people who must contend with the threat of a strange monster inhabiting South Korean's Han River, The Host is satisfyingly scary, playing with a lot of the monster movie tropes we know and love to great effect. But there's more fun to be had here than just the scares. Like all Bong films, The Host has layers, and they just keep revealing themselves the longer you watch.

We Are Still Here (2015)

Two grieving parents move to a secluded New England farmhouse in an attempt to start over, and find spirits unwilling to move on are lurking in the home's old foundations. That's the setup for Ted Geoghegan's We Are Still Here, a blisteringly powerful indie horror gem that remains one of the best releases in the genre over the last decade. Featuring great performances from Barbara Crampton, Larry Fessenden, and others, it's a haunting story that'll stay in your brain for hours.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

Shot over one sweltering Texas summer in 1973, Tobe Hooper's chaotic horror masterpiece still ranks among the most unsettling things you can watch on any given day. The seat-of-your-pants production, coupled with the real sweat across the actors' faces and a sense of lived-in funk that you can feel in your nostrils, adds an almost docudrama air to the whole piece. You feel like you're in the van with this group of youths driving to their doom, like you're in the house where Leatherface starts carving people up, and like you've got a seat for the most terrifying dinner party in history. Nearly 50 years after its release, Texas Chain Saw remains notorious not because it's bloody, but because it still feels transgressive and horrifying.

The Changeling (1980)

One of the all-time great haunted house movies, Peter Medak's The Changeling begins with a very simple, yet effective, setup for a horror story. A composer (George C. Scott), still grieving the loss of his wife and child, moves across the country and settles into a historic, secluded mansion to begin work on some new music. It's not long before he starts experiencing odd phenomena around the house, all connected to what seems to be the ghost of a dead boy. Rich with atmosphere and anchored by Scott's wonderful central performance, The Changeling just keeps adding layers to its horrific narrative, right up until one of the most unforgettable climaxes in horror.

Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979)

Later this year, we'll get a new vision of F.W. Murnau's silent horror classic, Nosferatu, courtesy of horror filmmaker Robert Eggers and star Bill Skarsgard. Before that happens, though, you can go back and see what happened when a cinema legend set out to reimagine one of the most important films his home country ever produced. Starring Klaus Kinski in the title role and Isabelle Adjani as the object of his obsession, Werner Herzog's Nosferatu the Vampyre is a beautiful, dread-inducing period film that, like its predecessor, manages to reflect many of the anxieties of the times in which it was made, as well as timeless anxieties that still linger with us now. It's a masterpiece that reimagines a masterpiece, and it's essential viewing for vampire movie fans.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011)

Drew Goddard's The Cabin in the Woods holds a special place in the hearts of horror fans who immediately bought in to its comic-terror vibe, and with good reason. It's one of those rare bits of meta-horror that manages to be generally scary, unpredictable, and just plain fun all at the same time. The story of a group of friends who head out to the title cabin only to find themselves locked in a very particular and very frightening simulation of sorts, it's one of those movies that just keeps revealing layers and Easter eggs the more times you watch it. So why not watch it again?

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

The film from which pretty much the entire zombie genre has flown, George A. Romero's black and white classic is more than just an important piece of horror history. This intimate story of a group of strangers trying to outlast an undead horde while holed up in a farmhouse is still, nearly six decades later, a truly terrifying experience. From the claustrophobic inside of the farmhouse to the chaotic exteriors to a stunning lead performance by Duane Jones, it's one of the classics of the genre for a reason. All these years later, it's still a startlingly effective movie, and a foundational text in modern horror.

Ginger Snaps (2000)

One of the best werewolf movies ever made, Ginger Snaps expertly blends the terror of turning into a monster with the simple anxiety of growing up. The story of two sisters whose lives are forever changed by a werewolf attack, John Fawcett and Karen Walton's film features wonderful lead performances from Katharine Isabelle and Emily Perkins, some truly unsettling creature effects, and a turn-of-the-millennium sense of humor that's both wonderfully morbid and often shockingly incisive. If you still haven't seen this cult classic, make the time. You'll be glad you did.

The Wailing (2016)

If Asian horror is more your speed, consider this modern Korean classic from director Na Hong-jin. The story of a police officer investigating strange deaths and sickness in a small village, where the secrets to his own family's troubles might also lurk, The Wailing is a sprawling, beautiful piece of horror with tremendous depth. Its runtime might feel imposing, but the more you watch this film, the more you'll get happily lost in its slowly swirling vortex of mysteries and horror, and you'll be rewarded with one of the best horror experience of the 2010s in any language.

