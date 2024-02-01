Universal Reveals Dark Universe, Ministry of Magic and More With "Epic" Theme Park Expansion

Get your first in-depth look at Universal Epic Universe, opening in Orlando, Florida in 2025!

We've barely started 2024 but the release of major details about the still-in-construction Universal Epic Universe theme park opening in Orlando, Florida in 2025 has us beside ourselves with excitement for next year!

Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park is living up to its name as Orlando Resorts officially revealed the major portal themes (Wizarding World, Dark Universe, and more!) for Universal Epic Universe along with concept designs, and the promise of 50 awe-inspiring attractions that will be awaiting visitors.

RELATED: Get Ready for the New Theme Park Made Just for Little Guests, Universal Kids Resort

RELATED: The History Behind the King Kong Rides at Universal Studios

RELATED: Three Decades After Waterworld the Movie, Universal Studios' Live Stage Show Remains a Must-See

Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations and Experiences, and his colleagues presented a new video explaining the legacy of Universal theme parks. In it, they explain their ambition to always keep thinking of "what's next" to give their visitors the ultimate immersive experience. In this case, it's Universal Epic Universe which is comprised of five different portal worlds that expand upon some of the most beloved, existing Universal theme park experiences, like The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Super Nintendo World and How to Train Your Dragon.

To help get people excited for what's to come, we've broken down the 5 portals that will whisk visitors away to very unique themed worlds waiting at the other side.

Celestial Park

Epic Universe Celestial Park Entrance Photo: Universal Parks

The portal area that's been given the biggest sneak peek is Universal Epic Universe's entrance, Celestial Park. Featuring original storytelling and visuals, Celestial Park is described as having "lush living gardens nestled along shimmering waters surrounded by stunning architecture inspired by astronomical and mythological elements" to warmly bring guests into this experience. There are also an array of water features in Celestial Park where "a multitude of fountains sway, dance – and even reach heights up to 135 feet in the air – to music and interactive lighting from day to night," so look for this to be a place to end your day on a visual high note.

Epic Universe Celestial Park Starfall Racers Photo: Universal Parks

The area also features plenty of attractions including Starfall Racers, a dual-launch racing coaster meant to rocket riders to the sky as it reaches speeds up to 62 mph and heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track.

Epic Universe Celestial Park Constellation Carousel Photo: Universal Parks

For all age riders, there's the area's centerpiece, Constellation Carousel. An upscale version of the classic carnival ride, guests take a fantastical whirl aboard constellations that glide forward, backward – and even make 360-degree rotations.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Epic Universe Celestial Park The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter Ministry Of Magic Portal Photo: Universal Parks

For those itching for a new Potter-verse experience, The Ministry of Magic Portal is a period piece mash-up of the 1920s Wizarding Paris from Warner Bros. Pictures’ Fantastic Beasts films with the iconic British Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter series.

Super Nintendo World

Epic Universe Celestial Park Super Nintendo World Portal Photo: Universal Parks

The third Super Nintendo World world to open in the Universal theme park family, the Super Nintendo World Portal will take you through the green pipe to enter the interactive play world of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Donkey Kong. Look for the familiar experiences found in Hollywood and Japan, with new additions from the video game world.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

Epic Universe Celestial Park How To Train Your Dragon Isle Of Berk Portal Photo: Universal Parks

Following in the footsteps of the How to Train Your Dragon ride in Heide Park, Soltau, Germany, the How to Train Your Dragon Portal goes expansive as guests get to become part of the Berk community, soaring with dragons in a world filled with Viking adventures based on the animated film franchise, and the upcoming live action film.

Dark Universe

Epic Universe Celestial Park Dark Universe Portal Photo: Universal Parks

Last but not least, Universal goes back to its origins and its Universal Monsters cinematic history for the Dark Universe Portal. Featuring all of its black-and-white era monsters, this area also updates the mythology for the times teasing attractions like participating in the experiments of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein.

For those who want to take their time visiting, there's the brand-new Universal Helios Grand Hotel, featuring 500 rooms, with one-of-a-kind views of Epic and its very own dedicated entrance into the theme park.

For more information about tickets and booking for your future trip to Universal Epic Universe, check out Universal Orlando Resorts.