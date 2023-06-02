The Rock & Vin Diesel Bury the Hatchet as Their Fast & Furious Feud Comes to an End

Whatever the past differences were with Fast & Furious family leader Vin Diesel that kept Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson from showing up as DSS Agent Luke Hobbs in F9, well — they’re all just water under one of the Fast Saga’s many action-shattered bridges now.

**SPOILER WARNING! Spoilers lie ahead for how Fast X ends, plus major story spoilers in the movie’s post-credit scene**

In a social media post confirming what Fast X audiences already had spied in one of the movie’s most seismic late reveals, Johnson is giddily sharing more details on what it means for the franchise now that “Hobbs is back” — including the assuring news that he and Diesel are indeed on the same page. “…Despite us having our differences,” Johnson says in a recent Instagram video, “me and Vin, we’ve been like brothers for years.”

Here’s how The Rock let fans in on Hobbs’ return to the Fast Saga:

“Last summer @vindiesel and I put all the past behind us,” Johnson wrote in the accompanying post. “We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve - and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love.”

Fast X has been in theaters (and burning major box office rubber) for two weeks now, giving fans plenty of time to churn over the future franchise possibilities teased by Johnson’s head-turning post-credits scene, which finds big baddie Dante (a never-better Jason Momoa) phoning Hobbs with an ominous signal that the tough-as-nails agent is next on Dante’s hit list. News broke earlier this week that sheds light on exactly what that means for the Fast Saga, with word that The Rock is set to star in a standalone sequel that’ll bridge the gap between the events of Fast X and the eventual, hugely-hyped finale of the entire Fast & Furious franchise.

The Instagram post shows Johnson’s clearly digging his Fast family reunion, along with an obvious rush of relief that he can finally talk about it. The actor showered tons of love over everyone close to the series, from Diesel and the cast to Universal Pictures (“Who I started my career with — I always considered them family”) to the Fast Saga’s legion of loyal fans and followers. “I’ve built my career on an ‘Audience First’ mentality and that will always serve as my North Star,” he wrote.

For Johnson, that whole “North Star” idea is his way of keeping a bird’s-eye view of what’s best for the Fast Saga — a guiding factor that played a big role in nudging his return. The timing of the Instagram post hints he’s been dying to share details of Hobbs’ upcoming spinoff flick with fans ever since Fast X debuted on May 19. “Let me just say,” he shares, “that it has been so incredibly personally gratifying and satisfying and humbling and exciting to see your reactions — first of all, the secret of Hobbs being back in the Fast & Furious franchise — that’s a secret that’s been hard as hell to keep.”

What Happened in Fast Five That Made Dante So Mad at Hobbs?

Details are of course tightly under wraps about the upcoming spinoff itself, though Johnson let fans in on a major clue about turning the series’ spotlight toward Dante’s blood grudge against Hobbs — the guy who actually pulled the trigger, way back in Fast Five, that killed Dante’s father Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida).

“It’s not even unfinished business between Jason Momoa’s character…between Dante and Hobbs,” Johnson says in the clip. “It’s, ‘Business is about to pick up.’ Oooh, sh-t!” …wait ’till you see what happens when Dante and Hobbs collide!”

That kind of hype has us reaching for our “Shut up and take my money!” meme, with the Fast Saga seemingly bound for more full-scale movie blowouts: The Hobbs-versus-Dante spinoff, plus at least one proper Fast X followup film. There’s no word on when Johnson’s spinoff showdown with Momoa’s villain is expected in theaters, though Universal has tentatively penciled in a 2025 arrival date for the Fast 11 successor to Fast X.

Fast X is in theaters now, click here to pick up tickets! Need a history lesson on how Hobbs joined the Fast & Furious family? The first five Fast Saga movies — including Hobbs’ fateful finishing move on Dante’s father in Fast Five — are all streaming now at Peacock.