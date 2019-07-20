Borderlands 3 trailer, GTA Online's Diamond Casino & Resort and this week's Gamegrrl news

San Diego Comic-Con has almost come and gone, and the rest of the summer is just oppressive heat and maybe a few barbecues to attend on the weekends if you’re lucky, at least until Disney’s D23 Expo.

In the meantime, if you need to fill your brain with some geeky goodness, we’ve got it for you right here. From a new Borderlands 3 trailer to info on The Diamond Casino & Resort for Grand Theft Auto Online, check out the top Gamegrrl news for the week ending July 20, 2019.

Video of Borderlands 3 - &quot;So Happy Together&quot; Trailer

This week we got a brand new trailer for Borderlands 3 entitled, “So Happy Together.” The game is coming out on September 13 this year from Gearbox Software and 2K games for Xbox One, PS4 and Windows PC.

According to the latest summary: “The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure. Blast your way through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, collect loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.

"Stop the fanatical Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. Only you, a thrill-seeking Vault Hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down.

"Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities, playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options. All Vault Hunters are capable of awesome mayhem alone, but together they are unstoppable.

"With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear. Firearms with self-propelling bullet shields? Check. Rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes? Obviously. Guns that grow legs and chase down enemies while hurling verbal insults? Yeah, got that too.

"Discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each featuring unique environments to explore and enemies to destroy. Tear through hostile deserts, battle your way across war-torn cityscapes, navigate deadly bayous, and more!

"Play with anyone at any time online or in split-screen co-op, regardless of your level or mission progress. Take down enemies and challenges as a team, but reap rewards that are yours alone – no one misses out on loot."

Video of Discover The Full List of Games Coming to Uplay+ | Ubisoft [NA]

Excited about Ubisoft’s Uplay+? The subscription service will launch on September 3, and there are going to be more than 100 games available, including a bunch of Assassin’s Creed games, Far Cry games, Beyond Good and Evil, which is one of our all-time favorites, a ton of Might & Magic, Prince of Persia, Rayman, Tom Clancy games, Watch_Dogs and more. You can check out the entire list of games right here.

With Uplay+, you can download games directly to PC. You can get a free trial from September 3 to September 30 if you sign up now. There will be additional content for over 40 premium editions. Head over to uplay.com by August 15 to get the trial.

Video of GTA Online: The Diamond Casino &amp; Resort

Grand Theft Auto Online fans are finally getting all the info on the upcoming Diamond Casio & Resort. The big opening is happening in the game’s Los Santos on July 23. Rockstar Games has an entire website dedicated to the event, with info on the penthouses, the casino and more.

Want the details? We’ve got them for you. “The massive construction project on the corner of Vinewood Park Drive and Mirror Park Boulevard is nearing completion, radically changing the skyline of Los Santos forever. When the brand-new Diamond Casino & Resort opens its doors, one and all are welcome inside to visit, or to stay in the most luxurious residence in the entire state. More than just a place to let go of your inhibitions and your sense of the passage of time, The Diamond is the one-stop destination for quality entertainment, high-end living and a range of entertainment experiences you won’t find anywhere else.

“Visit thediamondcasinoandresort.com to see more details on what The Diamond has to offer, including Penthouse comforts, membership perks, and so much more.”

Video of MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order | Launch Trailer

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order has a brand new launch trailer and it’s pretty spectacular. We’ve got Loki as a playable character, a bunch of free updates and info on DLC packs. The launch trailer comes to us from San Diego Comic-Con’s panel. Also announced were Cyclops and Colossus as playable characters, and their first appearance will happen with a free update on August 30. Check out the trailer above.

So, which piece of Gamegrrl news is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.