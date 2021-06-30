Amazon's first 'Cinderella' teaser enchants with Camila Cabello and Billy Porter

Break out your favorite pair of glass slippers! Amazon Studios just released the enchanting first teaser trailer for its upcoming musical take on Cinderella. The film stars singer Camila Cabello in the titular role as an ambitious young woman who hopes to one day open up her own dress shop. With some magical help from her "Fab G" (Pose's Billy Porter), she may just be achieving that dream before you can say "Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo."

Sorry...wrong studio.

Helmed by Kay Cannon (Blockers), the Amazon film also stars Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, John Mulaney, Missy Elliott, Romesh Ranganathan, Pierce Brosnan, and James Corden. Corden is a producer along with Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin, and Shannon McIntosh. Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose executive-produced the project. In terms of the music, the official synopsis promises "covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time."

"I just felt like it was a great opportunity to show this loved, iconic character that is Cinderella in a way that's more relatable to what girls and young women in particular are going through, where they can really see themselves," Cannon told Entertainment Weekly in the spring.

Watch the teaser now:

Video of Cinderella – Official First Look I Prime Video

"It was one of those things that felt like God handcrafted it for me and was, like, ‘Here you go,'” Cabello explained to Variety last summer. “I just couldn’t say no. It’s honestly a dream for me. And also a little bit terrifying ... For my first acting classes, I was, like, ‘What the f*** am I doing here? This is so scary.’ But my acting coach, Anthony Meindl, taught me it’s all about the act of surrender and ‘the art of listening,’ as opposed to being in your head."

Amazon Studios, which acquired the title from Sony Pictures in May of this year, has yet to announce a premiere date for the film.