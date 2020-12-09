Cobra Kai: Daniel and Johnny go full-on 'Tango & Cash' in first trailer for Season 3

Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) are putting aside their differences to form a shaky Karate Kid alliance in the first uplifting trailer for Season 3 of Cobra Kai, which premieres on Netflix next month.

They're joining forces to take on Johnny's old sensei, John Kreese (played by Martin Kove), who is like some kind of twisted Yoda with sayings like: "There is no good. There is no bad. Only weak or strong." In addition to their battle against Kreese, the two frenemies are still mentoring the next generation of martial arts students. With his protégée, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), in the hospital after last season's high school brawl, Johnny — who is now seeking redemption — gives up control of Cobra Kai and wonders if his role as a teacher is still worth it. Daniel, on the other hand, is looking for answers in his past.

"The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance," teases the official synopsis.

Watch the trailer below:

Video of Cobra Kai: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Courtney Henggeler ("Amanda LaRusso"), Tanner Buchanan ("Robby Keene"), Mary Mouser ("Samantha LaRusso"), Jacob Bertrand ("Hawk"), Gianni Decenzo ("Demetri"), and Peyton List (Tory) co-star.

As for reveals, we get a first look at how Miguel is doing after his injury last season, and it seems there's a long recovery process on the way this year. We also see the fallout for Robby after that fateful kick, as he seems to spend a good part of the footage here in juvenile detention. But the team-up between Johnny and Daniel is what makes it. The moments where they found common ground in the first two seasons were always the strongest, and it seems we're finally getting that paid off in a big way here. Plus, of course they're channeling Tango and Cash. Who else would it be?

“The more seasons you have, the more kinds of stories you can tell. In life, every day, every year, you have new phases of your life and new challenges that you go through, and to be able to explore these new challenges through characters that people have a real affection for is a gift," executive producer Jon Hurwitz told SYFY WIRE in August. "You know, right now, the world’s a pretty messed up place and if people can escape for a few hours watching Johnny and Daniel’s continued rivalry, then it’s gonna be fun for us to watch an audience get to do that."

Netflix picked up the series over the summer and renewed it for two more seasons after it was canceled by YouTube Premium over the summer.

Cobra Kai returns to sweep the leg (and our emotions) in January 2021. No specific date has been confirmed yet.