It's agent versus agent in this exclusive clip from the new episode of NBC's Debris

Debris' Bryan and Finola may be partners, but the pair at the center of the NBC science fiction series has been steadily drifting apart in recent episodes — even after facing mind control and chill-inducing skeletons.

The main issue coming between the duo (played by Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele)? The fact that not only is Finola's father alive but that Bryan knew and didn't tell her.

However, that's no longer an issue as the team has located the previously-thought-to-be-dead George Jones, where he's being held in an INFLUX compound, the Debris-obsessed terrorist cell having captured the scientist. But as the exclusive clip below reveals, both agents have been handed completely different orders as to the intended outcome of their intended rescue mission from their respective superiors at the CIA and MI-6, which means they'll both be working against each other.

Video of Debris&#039; Bryan and Finola must work against each other [Exclusive] | Syfy WIRE

And much like he has been doing so all season, Bryan is going to have to wrestle with his conscience once more, as he's faced with his biggest test yet. But how will that affect things with Finola?

During an appearance at WonderCon, series creator J.H. Wyman (Fringe) told fans that while the titular Debris from the abandoned alien spaceship is going to keep raining onto Earth and wreaking all sort of havoc, that it won't be appearing on screen anytime soon. Instead, it's a parallel of sorts for Bryan and Finola's current relationship as they investigate cases for Orbital, the joint task force set up by the U.S. and the U.K. so they can learn more about the technology currently on display.

"It’s just gonna take time," teased Wyman. "Expect the unexpected. This is just the beginning, and things are going to change in ways that you won’t understand until you see them."

Catch new episodes of Debris on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, with next-day streaming for all available episodes on Peacock.