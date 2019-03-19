Latest Stories

Angry Birds AR Blue Bird

Gaming: Angry Birds AR; Call of Duty goes mobile; Labyrinth releases RPG

Mar 19, 2019

Today’s gaming news is about mobility and familiar faces. Established franchises, both handheld and decidedly stationary, are venturing into new realms — mostly thanks to smartphones.

First up, let’s tackle a beloved FPS’s first game for Android and iOS: Call of Duty. That’s right, Call of Duty: Mobile has been developed by Activision and Tencent (which has hosted Call of Duty Online and owns at least part of League of Legends, Fortnite, and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) and will be bringing the realistic shooter’s action to your phone soon.

According to a release, pre-registration for the free-to-play game has begun today, allowing players access to the public beta when it’s opened this summer. The game will come to separate regions including North America, South America, and Europe, with multiple game modes that feature callbacks to series iterations like the Black Ops and Modern Warfare games.

Check out the release trailer:

Announced modes include Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy, and Free-For-All while familiar maps include Nuketown, Crash, and Hijacked.

A more familiar property to mobile gamers has also altered its strategy to provide a new experience for fans. Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs dropped a new trailer today showing off the ability of the game to bring the pig-demolishing action to the real world.

Take a look:

Sorry, Pokemon GO, you’re not the only kid on the AR block anymore. And plenty of AR blocks will be falling when Angry Birds AR: Isle of Pigs unleashes its destructive action onto iOS devices later this spring.

However, fans can pre-order the free game from the App Store today.

Finally, Jim Henson's legendary tale of Goblin Kings and glass balls is getting its own RPG. Labyrinth - The Adventure Game is coming from River Horse Games, with the multi-dice geekery getting its own announcement via Instagram.

See for yourself:

Though the adventure comes with plenty of scenarios from the universe and an apparently manipulable ruleset, it’s hard to tell exactly what the game is — though fans can tell the game’s built-in ruleset comes from Jack Caesar. River Horse Games has previously released Labyrinth the Board Game and the Goblins! Expansion, so fans can rest assured that their beloved Bowie is in good hands.

Labyrinth - The Adventure Game will come out later this year.

