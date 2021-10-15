Helen Mirren quizzes hardcore Harry Potter fans in 'Hogwarts Tournament of Houses' teaser

Get out your wands and put on your House colors, because the trivia show, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, is casting its spell on us before the end of the year.

The four-part show, which is hosted by no less than Oscar Award-winning actor Helen Mirren, is set to have its first episode premiere on Sunday, Nov. 28 on TBS as part of Cartoon Network’s ACME night. The remaining shows will air the following Sundays, with the finale on Dec. 19, 2021.

While that’s still a few weeks away, TBS and Cartoon Network have given us a teaser that offers up a glimpse of what’s in store for the Harry Potter fans competing.

Check it out below:

Video of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses First Look | Cartoon Network

While the clip is only 20 seconds long, we get glimpses of the audience divided into the four Hogwarts Houses, while three people are on stage per House competing to see who has the most Harry Potter knowledge. The set is a festive one, and looks like a cross between Hogwarts’ Great Hall and a Medieval Times restaurant.

The show is also coming out close to the 20th anniversary of the release of the first Harry Potter movie — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The four episodes will contain hundreds of trivia questions from that movie as well as all the other films and books, of course. And it will also have surprise guests show up to banter with the players and Mirren herself.

Who will win the title of House Cup Champion? Not even the Sorting Hat knows — we’ll have to wait until the show’s conclusion to find out.

The four-part competition begins Nov. 28 on TBS, with a new episode debuting every Sunday through Dec. 19. It will be available on HBO Max in the new year.