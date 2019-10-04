Latest Stories

Huluween's horror short-film fest features time travel, guitar weirdos, and a spin class from hell

Andy Hunsaker
Oct 4, 2019
Hulu has once again launched its annual Huluween horror film short contest, in which the winner gets $50K toward their feature film project for getting the most online engagement for their entries.

This year's competitors include Jennifer Reeder's creepy beach date The Dunes, Calvin Reeder's guitar weirdo The Ripper, Nicole Perlman's time-travel terror Undo, Joshua Erkman's ghost photo story Hidden Mother, and Meredith Alloway's spin-class-from-hell story Ride. We've also got scares for the social media age, with Chelsea Lupkin's Flagged and Elaine Mongeon's Swiped to Death.

Here is your Huluween Film Fest playlist:

The Dunes, directed by Jennifer Reeder.

"The Dunes" by Jennifer Reeder / Hulu

 

Flagged, directed by Chelsea Lupkin.

Chelsea Lupkin's "Flagged" / Hulu

 

Hidden Mother, directed by Joshua Erkman.

Joshua Erkman's "Hidden Mother" / Hulu 

 

Ride, directed by Meredith Alloway.

Meredith Alloway's "Ride" / Hulu 

 

The Ripper, directed by Calvin Reeder.

Calvin Reeder's "The Ripper" / Hulu

 

Swiped To Death, directed by Elaine Mongeon.

Elaine Mongeon's "Swiped To Death" / Hulu

 

Undo, directed by Nicole Perlman.

Nicole Perlman's "Undo" / Hulu

