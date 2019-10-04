Huluween's horror short-film fest features time travel, guitar weirdos, and a spin class from hell

Hulu has once again launched its annual Huluween horror film short contest, in which the winner gets $50K toward their feature film project for getting the most online engagement for their entries.

This year's competitors include Jennifer Reeder's creepy beach date The Dunes, Calvin Reeder's guitar weirdo The Ripper, Nicole Perlman's time-travel terror Undo, Joshua Erkman's ghost photo story Hidden Mother, and Meredith Alloway's spin-class-from-hell story Ride. We've also got scares for the social media age, with Chelsea Lupkin's Flagged and Elaine Mongeon's Swiped to Death.

Here is your Huluween Film Fest playlist:

The Dunes, directed by Jennifer Reeder.

Video of Huluween Film Fest: The Dunes • Now Streaming on Hulu "The Dunes" by Jennifer Reeder / Hulu

Flagged, directed by Chelsea Lupkin.

Video of Huluween Film Fest: Flagged • Now Streaming on Hulu Chelsea Lupkin's "Flagged" / Hulu

Hidden Mother, directed by Joshua Erkman.

Video of Huluween Film Fest: Hidden Mother • Now Streaming on Hulu Joshua Erkman's "Hidden Mother" / Hulu

Ride, directed by Meredith Alloway.

Video of Huluween Film Fest: Ride • Now Streaming on Hulu Meredith Alloway's "Ride" / Hulu

The Ripper, directed by Calvin Reeder.

Video of Huluween Film Fest: The Ripper • Now Streaming on Hulu Calvin Reeder's "The Ripper" / Hulu

Swiped To Death, directed by Elaine Mongeon.

Video of Huluween Film Fest: Swiped To Death • Now Streaming on Hulu Elaine Mongeon's "Swiped To Death" / Hulu

Undo, directed by Nicole Perlman.