'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' is holding out for a hero in trailer for Kevin Smith's animated Netflix reboot

WE HAVE THE POWER!!! And by "power," we mean the first nostalgic teaser trailer for Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation animated series, premiering on Netflix in late July.

Perfectly set to Bonnie Tyler's iconic rock anthem "Holding Out for a Hero," the minute-and-a-half of footage has the power (sorry) to transport viewers straight back to the 1980s when the He-Man franchise reigned supreme. Rather fitting because Revelation serves as a direct sequel to the '80s-era cartoon. In addition to the teaser, Netflix also announced Revelations: The Masters of the Universe Revelation Aftershow, hosted by Smith, cast member Tiffany Smith (Andra), and VP of Content Creative at Mattel Television, Rob David.

Watch the trailer, which premiered during today's penultimate installment of Geeked Week, below:

Video of Masters of the Universe: Revelation | Official Teaser | Netflix

Chris Wood (Prince Adam/He-Man) and the legendary Mark Hamill (Skeletor) headline the war for Eternia, whose once-noble heroes lay scattered after a cataclysmic battle and decades of bitter secrets. To solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power and prevent the end of the universe, Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar) must get the old band back together.

The supporting voice cast is just as impressive: Lena Headey (Evil-Lyn), Liam Cunningham (Man-At-Arms), Stephen Root (Cringer), Diedrich Bader (King Randor/Trap Jaw), Griffin Newman (Orko), Henry Rollins (Tri-Klops), Alan Oppenheimer (the original actor behind Alan Oppenheimer is now playing Moss Man), Susan Eisenberg (Sorceress), Alicia Silverstone (Queen Marlena), Justin Long (Roboto), Jason Mewes (Stinkor), Phil LaMarr (He-Ro), Tony Todd (Scare Glow), Cree Summer (Priestess), Kevin Michael Richardson (Beast Man), and Kevin Conroy (Mer-Man).

"We're playing with the original mythology and characters, and revisiting and digging deeper into some of the unresolved storylines," Smith said last month when Netflix dropped a batch of first look images. "Visually, we also made the conscious decision to lean into the Masters of the Universe line of toys for inspiration as well. Mattel owns this entire vast library of that artwork, so right away we wanted the show to open with classic pieces of that artwork. Mattel has been committed to this look since they first started as a toy line in the '80s, and now we’re leaning into it and honoring it."

And speaking of toys, Mattel is launching a tie-in line of merchandise this coming Tuesday, June 15. The first wave of the new "Masterverse" collection features six action figures, with more characters set to be announced in the fall.

Part 1 (aka five episodes) of Masters of the Universe: Revelation and the Revelations aftershow hit Netflix Friday, July 23. The 25-minute post-mortem will feature special appearances from Wood, Hamill, Michelle Gellar, Headey, Rollins, Newman, Mewes, and Oppenheimer.