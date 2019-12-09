WIRE Buzz: Daniel Radcliffe's Miracle Workers drops S2 trailer; Star Wars gets Jimmy Kimmel special; more

An autonomous collective they're not.

TBS' hit anthology comedy Miracle Workers returns for a second season of laughs. Only this time, the ensemble cast led by Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Karan Soni, will be trading their divine workplace for Medieval times (and no, we're not talking about dinner theater).

The story finds our intrepid group trying to keep a level head in an era of stark economic inequality (sound familiar?), murderous tyrants, and public executions — hence the Season 2 no-brainer title Miracle Workers: Dark Ages.

Video of Daniel Radcliffe &amp; Steve Buscemi Are In The Dark Ages | Official Trailer | TBS

As you can tell by the newly released trailer above, never have kings, peasants, and pitchforks looked like so much fun — well, at least since Monty Python went searching for the all-mighty grailllll.

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages premieres on TBS Jan. 28, 2020.

With Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker bringing the Skywalker saga to a close after 42 years, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! is planning to give it a proper, Force-filled sendoff in a primetime special set to air on Dec. 16.

Per Deadline, director J.J. Abrams will be on hand along with new trilogy stars Daisey Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, and franchise newcomers Keri Russell and Naomi Ackie. Joining them will be Star Wars vets Billy Dee Williams and Anthony Daniels.

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

There's a decent chance that The Rise of Skywalker will feature the return of, yes, Luke Skywalker, as a Force ghost, so don't expect Mark Hamill to put in a surprise appearance, considering the movie storms into theaters worldwide just a few days later on Dec. 19 (watch for those flashing lights, people!). But hey, maybe Baby Yoda will turn up!

Meanwhile to honor the end of this seminal series' main storyline and refresh viewers with that galaxy far far away, TNT has announced plans to air a special Star Wars movie marathon featuring all eight previous installments as well as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (appropriately enough since it leads right into the events of 1977's Star Wars) on back-to-back weekends running Dec. 13 through Dec. 29.

For airtimes, check your local listings.

Bad news for Broadway lovers with a penchant for the macabre as it's curtains for the Tony-nominated musical Beetlejuice, based on Tim Burton's classic 1988 ghost comedy.

Deadline also reports that the show following the bioexorcist hijinks of the "Ghost with the Most" will play its final performance at the Winter Garden Theater on June 6 — this despite the Alex Timbers-directed show cleaning up at the box office. Beetlejuice earned a whopping $1,589,839 during the Thanksgiving holiday week, breaking the eight-performance house record previously set in 2015 by School of Rock ($1.506 million).

Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Not bad for a guy with a shrunken head. But fear not, Beetle----- fans! (come on, did ya think we were gonna say his name a third time?!) There is an afterlife.

The musical, which opened on Apr. 25, 2019 to mixed reviews and scored eight Tony nominations, will hit the road in fall 2021 for a national tour.

Dayo indeed!