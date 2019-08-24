Latest Stories

Pluto Demoted Day, thirteen years later—do we want our former ninth planet back?
Holland and Feige address Spider-Man's future after Disney-Sony split
D23: You won't be able to binge watch Disney+ shows when they launch
John Carpenter says you shouldn't count on definitive ending to the Halloween franchise; hints at revisiting They Live
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Feature
Image Credit: Disney Channel
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur headed to the Disney Channel, Laurence Fishburne set as Executive Producer

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Aug 24, 2019

Morpheus heads to Marvel, and he’s bringing the smartest person in the world and her pet dinosaur with him.

It’s been an already fantastic weekend at D23, the bi-annual convention celebrating all things Disney. The hits keep coming. The Disney Channel has announced it has ordered Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur from Disney Television Animation.

The series, based on the hit Marvel comic book, tells the story of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette. When she accidentally brings a ten-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, to the present day, they become a team protecting New York City’s Lower East Side from danger.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.JPG

Image Credit: Disney Channel

The show will be executive produced by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions. Fishburne said at the D23 Disney Television Animation Panel, “As an avid comic book fan, I am thrilled to be involved with 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.' Disney Channel is the perfect platform to explore this pint-sized female African American superhero, and I can't wait for their audience to enjoy the lighthearted adventures of Lunella and Devil Dinosaur.”

 “Lunella doesn't know she is the smartest person on the planet, but audiences will soon know how very cool Moon Girl is,” said Cort Lane, senior vice president of Marvel Animation and Family Entertainment. “Her adventures with a giant buddy, Devil Dinosaur, are filled with so much wonder and joy, and this historic partnership with Disney Television Animation and Cinema Gypsy Productions proved the right formula to bring them to television.”

Meredith Roberts, senior vice president, Animation Strategy, Disney Channels, added. “Disney TV Animation is thrilled to collaborate with renowned producers Laurence, Helen and Steve and the talented Marvel Animation team to bring this modern-day roller-skating, gadget-wielding tween superhero, and her larger-than-life partner to Disney Channel.”

Stay tuned to SYFY Wire for more news from this year’s D23.

