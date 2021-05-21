Netflix's new horror anime 'Trese' features the most charming sewer goblin you'll meet today

Netflix has made strides lately with anime, particularly with Castlevania and Yasuke. Now they're looking to continue their hot streak with Trese, which just dropped its first trailer. And if you find yourself in need of some cartoon blood and guts now that Castlevania has bowed out, this looks to be your type of show.

Based on a 2005 action-horror comic by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo, Trese's central conceit is that its creatures all hail from myths originating in the Philippines. Similar to other fantasy horror leads, Alexandra Trese specializes in supernatural (not the show) crimes, and there's plenty of those in her home city of Manila. As you can see in the trailer below, this includes the dwarf-like Nuno sa Manhole, a charming creature who gives some much needed advice to the titular hero. With further help from her twin bodyguards and the Manila PD, Trese will face an army of monsters with an agenda all their own.

Video of Trese | Official Trailer | Netflix

In the Philippines, Trese is quite popular, having been nominated for (and won) several awards throughout the 2010s, including the National Book Award's Best Anthology in English. In previous years, attempts were made to adapt the title, but in 2018, Netflix ultimately announced they'd be bringing the comics to life.

The anime's voice cast is being stacked with Filipino actors, with Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars) taking the lead role as Trese for the English dub, and Liza Soberano voicing her in the Filipino version. Other actors for the English dub include Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Darren Criss (American Crime Story: Versace), Lou Diamond Phillips (La Bamba), and Prince Zuko himself, Dante Basco.

Trese will premiere on Netflix starting June 11. The first volume of the series, which is still ongoing, is available to buy here.