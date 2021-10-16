'Shazam: Fury of the Gods' reunites the Marvel Family as DC FanDome goes behind the scenes for sequel

Billy Batson still has plenty of growing up to do before the sequel to Shazam! finally comes storming into theaters. But even with nearly two years standing between fans and Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ arrival in 2023, the cast and creative team are already charged up about the fresh new faces and places joining our teenage hero’s quest for glory… or, at least, the mission to find his next sugar rush.

Asher Angel (Billy Batson) bolted onto this year's DC FanDome set on Saturday to tease the sequel, but he couldn’t make it past saying “Shazam!” (of course) before disappearing in a cloud of smoke, replaced by Zachary Levi as his adult superhero alter-ego. See what they did there?

DC didn’t release a FanDome trailer for Fury of the Gods, but fans who tuned in were treated to a sweeping sizzle reel that highlighted some of the sequel’s new locations. Levi teased a “huge upgrade in the suit,” which he’ll no doubt need as cast newcomers Dame Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu (Hespera and Kalypso, respectively) arrive to dole out some divinely serious gravity to temper Billy’s goofy kid behavior.

Levi also introduced fans to quick peeks at pantheon-appropriate new places like Athens and the Realm of the Gods, locations primed to introduce new “mythological creatures,” as producer Petter Safran hinted, that aren’t exactly common sights in Billy’s native Philadelphia.

Director David F. Sandberg is returning to direct the supercharged sequel, which follows DC’s breakout box office success in the wake of the first film. Viewers were pleasantly shocked when Shazam! struck theaters in 2019, with its pitch-perfect blend of funny, fish-out-of-water superhero gags set amid sci-fi set-piece battles.

Also returning are Angel and Levi in their shared Billy/Shazam! superhero roles, alongside Jack Dylan Grazer as Billy’s foster brother Frederick "Freddy" Freeman, and Djimon Hounsou as Shazam (the ancient wizard, not the crazy good guy in the red suit). Watch for Shazam: Fury of the Gods to come barreling down from the heavens when it premieres in theaters on June 3, 2023.

Check out the DC FanDome live stream below: