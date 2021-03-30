The Bad Batch: Star Wars' rogue squad meets Moff Tarkin, Fennec Shand in trailer for Clone Wars spinoff

The Star Wars universe expands once again with the first trailer for The Bad Batch, an animated spinoff of The Clone Wars, a series which concluded its original run on Disney+ last year.

Set after the rise of the Empire, the new series follows a squad of five experimental clones (all of them voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) who navigate a rapdily changing galaxy in the wake of the recent war that ended with the fall of the Jedi Order. More independent and skilled than their other Kamino-bred brethren, the titular group refuses to listen to their Imperial overlords and because of that Grand Moff Tarkin orders them to be hunted down with extreme prejudice. And Tarkin isn't the only familiar face to show up in the trailer. It also contains the animated debut of Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand, a bounty hunter first introduced in The Mandalorian.

"She's cutting her teeth as a bounty hunter in The Bad Batch ... She's still a loner, a drifter ... There's just a sense of more recklessness about her, just bravado. You know, a young punk. She's more adventurous and willing to take greater risks because she doesn't know what the consequences are," the actress teased last year.

Watch the trailer here:

Video of Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Official Trailer | Disney+

“I will tell you it looks really, really good. It looks absolutely beautiful," veteran Star Wars voice actor Sam Witwer said of the project last summer. "The story ... at least I know where the story begins in the first several episodes and I am very pleased because it’s a little area of Star Wars that has not been often visited."

Clone Wars creator Dave Filoni executive produces alongside Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS). Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance) serve as co-executive producer and producer, respectively. Rau and Corbett both pull double duty as supervising director and head writer, respectively.

Check out the key art below:

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+

The Bad Batch hits Disney+ on Tuesday May 4 (aka Star Wars Day) with a 70-minute premiere. New episodes will premiere every Friday, starting May 7.