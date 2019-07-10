WIRE Buzz: Storm Reid joins The Suicide Squad; Angelica Ross posing for AHS: 1984; more

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad has just recruited its newest (cast) member.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, up-and-coming actress Storm Reid has joined the cast of Gunn's sequel/reboot. As to be expected, the details are scarce, but it's being reported that she'll play the daughter to Idris Elba's character, though it's not known who that is just yet.

When news of Elba's casting first started making the rounds, it was said he'd play Deadshot due to scheduling conflicts preventing Will Smith from reprising the role. It was soon clarified that Elba (aka "Black Superman") would be playing a different DC character, leaving Smith the option to return at some point down the road. Interestingly, Deadshot's entire motivation in Suicide Squad was to provide for his young daughter, so it'll be interesting to see how this new father/daughter relationship plays out.

Along with Elba, Reid will join fellow newcomers John Cena, Daniela Melchior, David Dastmalchia, and a returning cast that includes Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Viola Davis as the cunning mastermind Amanda Waller. Reid first broke through as Meg in Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time, and also appeared in the director's Netflix docudrama When They See Us. She currently stars as Gia in HBO's teen drama Euphoria.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Next up, Angelica Ross is changing jobs but staying in the '80s. The Pose actress has joined the cast of American Horror Story's ninth season, AHS: 1984.

Ross's casting was announced by Ryan Murphy, the creator of both Pose and AHS, who took to Instagram after a shocking turn of events in last night's episode. (Don't read the post's caption below if you don't want the most recent episode of Pose spoiled for you).

"She is joining the American Horror Story family in another unforgettable role," Murphy wrote (after the Pose spoilers).

Ross will join a number of newcomers, as AHS mainstays Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters won't be returning for this particular round. Little is known about the upcoming season of the beloved horror anthology, other than it will take its cues from the slasher films of the 1980s. Well, that and the fact that it shares a similar title with the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel, which Murphy and Patty Jenkins have previously addressed on Twitter.

(via Deadline)

Finally, The Exorcism of God has cast a quartet of actors.

Will Beinbrink, who will appear in IT: Chapter Two, stars as the disgraced Father Peter Williams. Deadly Class star María Gabriela de Faría, Joseph Marcell, and genre mainstay Eric Roberts have also signed onto the indie horror flick, though information on their roles isn't known at this time.

The Exorcism of God follows Williams, a man of the cloth who has to come to terms with what he did while possessed by the devil 15 years prior. The Mexico-set film will be directed and produced by Alejandro Hidalgo, who helmed the Venezuelan shocker The House at the End of Time back in 2013.

(via Deadline)