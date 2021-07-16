For sale by owner: How to watch Episode 2 of SYFY's SurrealEstate before it airs

SYFY’s SurrealEstate is here — and just in time for you to get obsessed, we’re dropping two new episodes on the same night.

Starring Tim Rozon (Wynonna Earp) and Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek) as real estate agents with a penchant for houses with (spooky) history, SurrealEstate premiered its first episode on SYFY tonight, July 16, at 10 p.m. ET. The second episode will arrive on-air on SYFY in one week on July 23, but savvy house hunters can watch it ahead of time on SYFY’s YouTube page starting at 11 p.m. ET on July 16. Episodes 1 and 2 will be available for two weeks until 11 p.m. ET on July 30.

Of course, by the time they’ve disappeared from our YouTube page like (ghost) ships in the night, you will be fully on board with founder Luke Roman (Rozon), newcomer Susan Ireland (Levy), and the rest of the Roman Agency crew: lapsed Catholic priest Father Phil Orley (Adam Korson), tech guru and resident poet August Ripley (Maurice Dean Wint), and the quick-witted and macabre office manager Zoey L’Enfant (Savannah Basley). This seemingly odd-couple group works together to sell the houses no one else will touch; the houses that are, as our buddy Luke puts it, “metaphysically engaged.” If anyone can solve the case of the mysterious screaming coming from the attic of your dream home, it's this team.

From satanic dogs tearing up pork chops in the basement to the rest of the series’ many surprises, you won’t want to miss out on a single, demonic moment.

Additionally, the first two episodes of SurrealEstate will be available on SYFY.com, the SYFY app, and VOD starting July 16. The app is free to download, and viewers can either connect to their cable subscription to access the full content or sign up for an NBCUniversal profile and use up to three free credits.

Read SYFY's official recap of Episode 1 here and watch SurrealEstate Episodes 1 and 2 on SYFY’s YouTube page from 11 p.m. ET on July 16 until 11 p.m. ET on July 30. New episodes of SurrealEstate premiere every Friday at 10 p.m. ET on SYFY.