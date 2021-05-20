Home is where the haunt is in 'SurrealEstate': How to watch SYFY's new scripted series

Before you sign that land deed, make sure that your latest abode isn't haunted. SYFY has announced that its newest scripted series, SurrealEstate, will premiere on Friday, July 16, at 10 p.m. EST. Created and showrun George R. Olson, the 10-episode series stars Schitt's Creek and Wynonna Earp alum Tim Rozon as Roman, a property broker with a talent for flipping homes inhabited by restless spirits.

If there's something strange in your neighborhood, then you should probably call Roman and his team of supernatural experts. "Researching, investigating, and 'fixing' the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure — and closings — even as they struggle with demons of their own," reads the official synopsis for SurrealEstate, which is co-produced by Blue Ice Pictures.

Each episode will become available on the SYFY app after they air. The app is free to download, and viewers can either connect to their cable subscription to access the full content or sign up for an NBCUniversal profile and use up to three free credits.

Check out the first teaser trailer below:

Video of SurrealEstate | Season Premiere Teaser | SYFY

Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek), Adam Korson (Teachers), Maurice Dean Wint (Diggstown), Savannah Basley (Wynonna Earp), and Tennille Read (Workin' Moms) co-star. Another Earp vet, Melanie Scrofano (known for playing the titular Wynonna herself), directed two episodes and will appear as a guest star in one of them.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself to not drop the ball, and to do justice to the show because it was Tim's show and I didn't want to let him down," she told SYFY WIRE earlier this year. "I took it very seriously and I shortened my life expectancy by 10 years on that one, the amount of stress I put on myself. But it's also incredible! The performances are amazing and it's beautifully shot and beautifully acted, and I'm so proud to have been a part of it."

Olson also executive-produces SurrealEstate alongside Lance Samuels (The Indian Detective), Daniel Iron (Ginny & Georgia), Armand Leo (The Detail), and Danishka Esterhazy (The Banana Splits Movie). Esterhazy, Paul Fox (Schitt's Creek), and Paolo Barzman (Wynonna Earp) make up the rest of the directing team.

Stay tuned for more SurrealEstate updates as that premiere date looms closer.