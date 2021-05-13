SYFY unveils full jam-packed slate of new shows & movies, including 'Chucky,' 'Bring It On: Halloween' & more

The latter half of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 is going to be absolutely nuts for SYFY viewers. The network announced a stacked lineup of fresh genre films and shows today, and believe us when we say you won't want to miss out on them. From homicidal dolls to haunted houses, SYFY will have you glued to the screen for hours of sci-fi, horror, and fantasy entertainment.

Chucky

Of course, you already know about Chucky, the very first Child's Play TV show, from franchise creator Don Mancini. Premiering on both SYFY and USA this fall, the highly anticipated slasher series unfolds in a quiet American town that is thrown into chaos when a Chucky doll turns up at a local yard sale. Brad Dourif is back to voice the titular killer, leading an ensemble cast that also includes his daughter, Fiona, along with Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa, and Lexa Doig.

Slumber Party Massacre

Another fall 2021 release is Slumber Party Massacre, a modern retelling of the '80s cult slasher classic. Danishka Esterhazy (The Banana Splits Movie) directed the project, working off a screenplay by Suzanne Keilly (Ash vs Evil Dead).

“Remaking one of the seminal films of Roger Corman and Amy Holden Jones’ early work is exciting and audacious," Brent Haynes, executive producer and head of Shout! Studios' Original Content Development, said in a statement last month. "But there are no better hands in which to place this challenge to Danishka Esterhazy, Suzanne Keilly, and the team at Blue Ice Pictures. Their creative vision will both honor the Corman ethos and captivate today’s audiences."

Day of the Dead

In Day of the Dead, six strangers try to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. Comprising 10 episodes, the series — written and showrun by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas — is a loving nod to the seminal zombie flicks of George A. Romero. Keenan Tracey, Daniel Doheny, Natalie Malaika, Morgan Holmstrom, and Kristy Dinsmore are set to star, with Steven Kostanski directing the first four episodes.

SurrealEstate

If you're in the market for a new house — preferably one inhabited by ghosts and demons — you can check out SurrealEstate. Ready for its open house on SYFY this summer, the series features Tim Rozon (of Wynonna Earp fame) as Roman, a man who specializes in selling possessed homes.

Bring It On: Halloween

Next up, we're waving our pom poms in the air for Bring It On: Halloween, an original movie premiering in 2022. "Held down by restrictive rules, an embattled cheerleading squad seeks the freedom of a creepy, closed school gym to practice for regionals, but when members of the squad start to disappear, the cheerleaders must unmask their assailant to save themselves," reads the official synopsis.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World?

No school spirit? Then why not check out Astrid & Lilly Save the World? Also making its debut next year, this show follows a pair of high school outcasts who must work to save the world after they accidentally open a portal to a dimension filled with monsters. You know, just the usual adolescent problems.

Stay tuned in the coming months for more details on these shows, including premiere dates, sneak peeks and more.