Credit: SYFY
From Watchmen to Wolverine: Get an exclusive look at SYFY's The Great Debate

Josh Weiss
May 21, 2020
The Watchmen are clearly the superior superhero team because ... they get to have sex. That's just one of the high-octane arguments that awaits you in SYFY WIRE's exclusive new look at The Great Debate.

Premiering on SYFY next month, the unscripted, half-hour series (hosted by Baron Vaughn) welcomes a revolving door of celebrity guests who will verbally spar over the biggest topics in pop culture.

In the latest teaser, we're thrust into debates involving the virtues of a shirtless Hugh Jackman in an X-Men film and the genius of Gotham City's Bat-Signal. Viewers can also get their first glimpse at Mr. Vaughn's sassy droid co-host, DB-8. Win, lose or, draw, this is gonna be one wild ride.

Check out the preview below:

Orlando Jones, Mayim Bialik, Aisha Tyler, Adam Savage, Reggie Watts, Brian Posehn, Steelo Brim, Colton Dunn, Open Mike Eagle, Jonah Ray, Dani Fernandez, Maude Garrett, Brea Grant, Akilah Hughes, Matt Kirshen, Lauren Lapkus, Mike Lawrence, Yassir Lester, Amber Nash, Ify Nwadiwe, Janet Varney, and cast of Critical Role are all set to appear on the show.

Filmed in front of a live audience, The Great Debate appears on SYFY Thursday, June 18, at 11 p.m. EST. T.J. Chambers, Rhett Bachner, and Brien Meagher serve as executive producers.

