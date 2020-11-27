'The Movie Show' asks 'What if Batman was a nun?' in first look at SYFY's new puppet-themed comedy series

What if Bruce Wayne became a singing nun instead of a masked crime-fighter after witnessing the death of his parents?

That is the question of the hour in our exclusive first look at The Movie Show, SYFY's new comedy series in which a pair of puppets discuss the biggest genre blockbusters ever released.

In this clip from Episode 2 of the first season, Wade (voiced by executive producer Adam Dubowsky) pitches "Musical Batman: Batman The Musical," which is just the Caped Crusader's backstory blended with the plot of 1992's Sister Act. And yes, Wade does want to cast Whoopi Goldberg as Gotham's Dark Knight. His co-host, Deb (voiced by fellow EP Alex Stone), isn't too impressed with the marriage of nuns and superheroes, but at least it's kind of original ... right?

The following sneak peek has been brought you by the letter 'M' for Movie Show:

Video of SYFY&#039;s The Movie Show | Wade Pitches “Musical Batman: Batman The Musical” | SYFY

The show is produced by Line by Line Media with Bob Unger and Sam Sarkoob serving as executive producers alongside Dubowsky and Stone. Each week, Deb and Wade will deliver the hottest movie takes from their public-access studio in Modesto, California. Back to the Future, Jumanji, Apollo 13, Wonder Woman 1984, Dune, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 are just a few of the films you can expect to be discussed between the bickering puppets. Plus, keep your eyes peeled for special celebrity guests like Bruce the Shark, Stephen King's laptop, the T. rex from Jurassic Park, and more.

The Movie Show will preview two episodes on SYFY this holiday weekend. One will air Friday, Nov. 27, while the other is scheduled to run Sunday, Nov. 29. You can check out both episodes at 11:35 p.m. EST. The 12-episode series will officially launch in its regular time slot on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 11 p.m.